Ithaca, NY

Ithaca PD Arrests Man Burglarizing Salvation Army Store

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, 07/15/2022 at approximately 7:20 AM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the Salvation Army Store at 381 Elmira Road for a Burglary in Progress. An employee was opening up the...

Crime & Safety
