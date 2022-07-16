Is Hugh Grant Really About to Play Prince Andrew In a New Movie?

There was one person Queen Elizabeth was reportedly glad not to see at her husband’s funeral service in April last year: Meghan Markle. On the day of Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, the queen remarked to her most trusted aides, “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming”—the sentiment expressed “in a clear voice,” according to royal biographer Tom Bower in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, which will be published on July 21. In the book, extracts of which are being published by the Times of London, Bower writes that Meghan had cited being seven months pregnant (with daughter Lilibet) as the reason for not traveling. Buckingham Palace declined to comment to the Times about the queen’s alleged words. The queen sat alone at the service. Bower says Harry “wanted to return to California as fast as possible,” knowing he had talked about his family in harsh terms in the then-about-to-be-released Apple TV show, The Me You Can’t See. Relations with his family were already strained because of what Harry and Meghan had said about them during his and Meghan’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.

