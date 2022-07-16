ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Reliever to Opt Out of Minor League Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018tM7_0gi9kB4Y00

Vinny Nittoli was putting together a solid year down in Triple-A, positioning himself to provide pitching depth at the big-league level

The Yankees are losing some pitching depth at the upper levels of the minor leagues.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided, right-hander Vinny Nittoli intends on opting out of his minor league deal with the Yankees.

Although Nittoli, 31, is a career journeyman, he was putting together a strong season in Triple A for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In 36 2/3 innings, Nittoli posted a 4-1 record and 3.44 ERA in 22 appearances (four starts). In his last 28 innings (dating back to May), Nittoli had a 1.61 ERA with 33 strikeouts.

Recently, the Yankees have dealt with some injuries on their big-league pitching staff: Luis Severino (lat strain, IL), Miguel Castro (shoulder, IL expected), Ron Marinaccio (shoulder inflammation, IL). They’ve also experienced some recent turbulence in their bullpen via rough outings from Jonathan Loáisiga, who just returned from a prolonged IL stint, and Lucas Luetge (three runs allowed in loss to Reds on June 14).

Despite having injury and depth concerns lately, which has turned up the noise for the pursuit of pitching help at the August 2 trade deadline, the Yankees still have a very deep and talented staff.

Nittoli earned his shot, and could have been a possible candidate to replace Castro when he officially lands on the IL. His decision to opt out of his deal likely indicates that he was passed over for a big-league call-up.

Now, Nittoli will seek other opportunities around the league, in which his chances of landing a spot on a major league pitching staff are greater than they were in the Bronx.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter ( @ragazzoreport ). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
WFAN Sports Radio

Sons of two ex-Yankees make MLB history by going 1-2 in 2022 MLB Draft

Two former Yankees were an ancillary part of MLB history on Sunday, as for the first time ever, the sons of two former Major Leaguers went 1-2 in the MLB Draft. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft was shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former Rockie, Cardinal, and Yankee Matt Holliday, who went to the Orioles. The Stillwater (OK) HS SS is just the second No. 1 overall selection whose father played in MLB, following Ken Griffey Jr.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Promising Reliever to Begin Rehab Assignment

The Yankees could be getting a key depth piece back in their bullpen very soon. Right-handed rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio will begin a rehab assignment with Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Marinaccio has been a nice surprise out of the Yankees’ bullpen this year, posting a 2.33 ERA and 0.88...
MLB
960 The Ref

Fox Sports apologizes for overlaying Yankees and Red Sox logos on World Trade Center site

The biggest misstep of Saturday's New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox didn't come on the field. Broadcaster Fox Sports saw a swift backlash during the game, part of its Baseball Night in America telecast, after it came out of a commercial break with a graphic depicting the two rivals' logos overlaid onto the reflecting pools of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Lucas Luetge
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Minor League#Reds#Fansided
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Red Sox draft grade: Boston defies the odds with latest pick

The Boston Red Sox used their first-round pick in the MLB Draft on a shortstop for the second year in a row. The Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom sure do love to draft infielders out of California in the first round. They did so last year when they selected Eastlake High’s Marcelo Mayer with the fourth-overall pick. The year prior, Boston picked Archbishop Mitty High second baseman Nick Yorke 17th-overall. It should come as no shock that the Red Sox used their first-round pick on another California infielder.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To All-Star Game Rule Change

Twenty years ago, the MLB All-Star Game ended in a tie. Two decades later, they're implementing a fun solution to avoid another one. As revealed Monday night, the winner will be determined by a three-on-three Home Run Derby if the Midsummer Classic remains tied after nine innings. Ty France, Julio...
NFL
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Grading the Yankees’ top two picks

The first night of the MLB Draft is complete, and the Yankees have two new prospects to add to their organization. New York had the 25th and 61st picks in the first and second rounds, and with those spots, they chose Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones and Cal Poly right-hander Drew Thorpe respectively. You can check out Dan and Andrew’s individual recaps of those picks here and here, respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy