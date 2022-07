Think you have what it takes to play on a high sensitivity in Apex Legends? Then try iiTzTimmy’s settings, and see what life is like when all that matters is speed. IiTzTimmy has been around the Apex scene for a while now, going pro with Golden Guardians, and then moving on to become a solo content creator. He shot to prominence, however, with his solo-queue Bronze to Predator in one stream challenge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO