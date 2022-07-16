ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One in custody following shots fired call

By Mara McJilton
WECT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:30 p.m. on Friday on Metting Road....

www.wect.com

The Spun

Report: NASCAR Driver Bobby East Stabbed To Death

We have disturbing news to share from the NASCAR world. Driver Bobby East died earlier this week after he was stabbed to death at a gas station in California, according to multiple reports. East, 37, was reportedly pumping his gas when he got into a war of words with another...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH HWY 97- KLAMATH COUNTY

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Hwy 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly decelerated. The driver of the Suburban, Andrew Castiricone (58) from San Carlos, CA, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky (43) from San Mateo, Ca. hit the vehicle behind it, a Subaru, driven by Kevin Richard Smith (34) from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by Robert Brian Anderson (63) from Chico, Ca., sustained damage from the crash debris.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
HuffPost

Florida Official Tells Highway Trooper He Runs The County During Traffic Stop

A Florida official who was stopped for speeding told a Florida Highway Patrol trooper “I run the county” during a stop on June 19, according to dashcam footage. A traffic citation shows Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins was stopped by a trooper for driving his red Ferrari 92 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 95, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Deadly Minneapolis standoff stokes mistrust of police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The shooting of a young Black man whose family says he was experiencing a mental health crisis has stoked some activists’ mistrust of the Minneapolis Police Department and their perception that officers are quick to take Black lives while going to greater lengths to capture white suspects alive. The department and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension hadn’t said as of Tuesday what led two police snipers to shoot and kill 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg early Thursday after a six-hour standoff. And they had not released police video of the confrontation. “We want to be treated the same way they treat white people in the same situation,” said Trahern Crews, a leader of Black Lives Matter Minnesota and an organizer of a protest at the scene. Police said they rushed to the scene after a 911 call from a woman who said a neighbor — Sundberg — was firing a gun into her apartment and endangering her 2- and 4-year-old sons. They said they evacuated the woman and other residents and worked for hours to persuade Sundberg to surrender.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

