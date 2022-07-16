ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting Homicide in Pinehurst

By MiCo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINEHURST, TX — On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 11:45pm, Montgomery County dispatch received multiple calls in reference to a shooting at 32002...

HeySoCal

Westminster police kill suspect in slaying of NASCAR driver East

A 27-year-old transient suspected of killing NASCAR driver Bobby East at an Orange County gas station has been shot and killed by Westminster police. East, 37, was filling up his tank at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 76 station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. He apparently had words with Trent William Millsap, a transient known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department.
WESTMINSTER, CA
WWJ News Radio

'Horrific accident': Construction worker killed after being struck by bulldozer in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — One man is dead after authorities say he was hit by construction machinery while working at a job site in Macomb County Friday morning. Chesterfield Township police said they were dispatched to an area along New Center Boulevard near I-94 and 21 Mile just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a construction worker who was injured after being struck by a bulldozer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Two killed and four injured in shooting in Texas residential neighbourhood

Two people were killed in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, police said.The shooting, which occurred in Haltom City on Saturday evening, also injured four people, including three police officers. The injuries were not life-threatening.Responding officers returned fire at the gunman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt Rick Alexander of the Haltom Police Department. The shooter was found with a military-style weapon and a handgun, Mr Alexander said.A woman victim was found dead inside a home, and a male victim was found outside on the driveway, police said.An elderly woman who called 911 to report the incident also suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Haltom Police detective Matt Spillane told the Associated Press.The Associated Press contributed reporting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

2 indicted on stealing $180,000 worth of vehicles from car dealerships

A grand jury indicted two people on 53 felony charges each related to several auto dealership thefts in Weld and Larimer counties. The Weld County District Attorney's Office says the thefts occurred in 2021.Prosecutors say Amanda Johnson and Jose Pizarro provided fake I.D. cards and would take vehicles on test drives, but never return. The eight stolen vehicles totaled nearly $180,000.Each defendant is being held on a $250,000 bond. They are expected to appear before a judge in August.
WELD COUNTY, CO
FireRescue1

2 brothers, both Texas firefighters, die in rollover crash returning from fire

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his younger brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, served with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department — By Leila Merrill. ​LOCKHART, Texas — Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, died Monday in a rollover crash outside of Lockhart, Texas, city officials said.
LOCKHART, TX
UPI News

Four people dead after shooting in Houston

July 17 (UPI) -- Four people have died after an argument led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Houston, law enforcement officials said Sunday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement to Twitter that deputies responded to a building at the Cyprus Ridge complex on Bemmelwood Drive around 11:20 p.m. and found four people with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Plano police searching for missing, endangered woman

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate Lamia Palmer. Palmer, 21, is approximately 5'7, 200 lbs., has brown hair, gray eyes and wears round glasses. Palmer was last seen walking toward the DART rail line in Plano wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and light blue pants. Palmer is endangered, police said, due to medical reasons. She is not carrying a cell phone with her. Police ask if anyone has information regarding Palmer to call 911 and reference Plano incident 22-121733.
PLANO, TX
KRLD News Radio

UPDATE: Amber Alert for 12-year-old girl discontinued

The Corinth Police Department in Texas were searching for a missing 12-year-old girl Saturday who was seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, black shorts, and black “Croc” shoes. An Amber Alert has that had been issued to find her was discontinued Saturday evening. According to police, Angie Carrasco...
CORINTH, TX

Comments / 0

