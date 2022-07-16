ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Arizona man is suing a clinic that provided abortion pills to his ex-wife 4 years ago

By Yelena Dzhanova
 3 days ago
  • Mario Villegas sued a Phoenix clinic for giving his then-wife abortion pills four years ago.
  • In 2019, he filed a petition to become the representative of the terminated seven-week-old embryo, according to ProPublica.
  • "All he wants to do is make sure it doesn't happen to another father," his attorney said.

Deatrice Moore
2d ago

The article says he went with his ex-wife to get the abortion and that she signed 4 consent forms approving the abortion. The article does not say he had any objections to being denied the opportunity to be a father at that time.

Bob
2d ago

Only after money its the sue crazy way people are today stub your toe sue ur neighbors for it get milllions

Queen Bitch
2d ago

fact is sex should be with held from men unless thy sign a contract in the event of a pregency thy will support an abortion uncontested or terms an conditions of suport of child thy can't do that no sex a sex is better with other woman anyway

