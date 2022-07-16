ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crownpoint, NM

Navajo president signs pandemic aid priorities, $1B spend

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on spending priorities for more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief to improve water, sanitation, housing and communications infrastructure.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Friday signed an agreement from the Navajo Nation Council to deliver funding to improve infrastructure for water, electricity, high-speed internet, housing, COVID-19 mitigation and specialized hardship assistance to projects and residents across the reservation spanning portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The coronavirus pandemic disproportionately hit Indian Country, underscored stark disparities in access to running water, sewage systems and internet communications amid interruptions in classroom teaching.

The spending at the Navajo Nation is linked to the American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden in early 2021. Additional aid is expected under a massive infrastructure bill, approved in November 2021, that set aside $20 billion for Indian Country.

“More water, electricity, broadband, housing, and hardship assistance will be provided to elders, youth, veterans, students, families, and others,” Nez said in a statement. “Elders will get water lines, electricity, housing, and other basic necessities – they are not left out.”

Under the signed resolution, the Navajo Nation will devote $215 million to water and waste-water projects, $97 million to extend electricity to homes, and $250 million on internet and housing projects. Another $210 million is set aside for local priorities determined by Navajo chapterhouse government units.

___

This version corrects the location of Crownpoint in the story dateline to New Mexico, not Arizona.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservatives. In a robust but lopsided debate, Democrats argued intensely and often personally in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead leading Republicans portrayed the bill as unnecessary amid other issues facing the nation. Tuesday’s election-year roll call, 267-157, was partly political strategy, forcing all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record. It also reflected the legislative branch pushing back against an aggressive court that has raised questions about revisiting other apparently settled U.S. laws. Wary of political fallout, GOP leaders did not press their members to hold the party line against the bill, aides said. In all, 47 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Veracity Report

Opinion: New Poll Suggests Many Americans Believe 1/6 Hearings are Politically Biased

A further survey shows most of those also believe the primary purpose of the hearings is simply to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again in 2024. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: I&I/TIPP Polling, CNN, USA Today, and The Harvard Law Review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Crownpoint, NM
State
Arizona State
City
Navajo, NM
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he’s hoping for a repeat in his own backyard. Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by Trump. Other prominent Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have also lined up behind Robson in recent days. On Monday, Robson’s campaign announced the endorsement of former Vice President Mike Pence, who will campaign with her on Friday — the same day Trump is scheduled to hold a rally for Lake, creating a split-screen moment underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. The push for Robson is reminiscent of how many leading Republicans, including Ducey, rallied around Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the final stretch of his ultimately successful bid to fend off a Trump-endorsed primary challenger.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia fake electors may face charges in election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 general election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges. They all signed a certificate declaring falsely that then-President Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Joe Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified. Eleven of them filed a motion Tuesday to quash their subpoenas, calling them “unreasonable and oppressive.” Also Tuesday,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Spielberg among big donors to Wisconsin governor's campaign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the most commercially successful director of all time, donated $20,000 to Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ reelection campaign, a tally released Tuesday showed. Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, were among 31 people who gave Evers the maximum $20,000 donation allowed under law, according information from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Those 31 top donors gave Evers a total of $620,000. Of the $10.1 million Evers raised over the first half of the year, about $4.3 million came in cash and in-kind donations from the Wisconsin Democratic Party, the Democracy Campaign said. That helped Evers report the highest amount of fundraising over that period for any incumbent governor, beating the previous record set by then-Gov. Scott Walker at about $5.5 million in 2018. Evers beat Walker, a Republican, in 2018 and is running for a second term.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jonathan Nez
The Associated Press

Democratic congressman endorses independent for governor

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two months after voters in Oregon denied Democrat Kurt Schrader an eighth term in Congress, he endorsed an unaffiliated candidate for governor on Tuesday instead of the Democratic nominee. “People are concerned with the far-right and they’re exhausted with the extremism on the left,” Schrader said in a statement put out by the gubernatorial campaign of Betsy Johnson. Johnson, a former veteran state lawmaker and who once belonged to — and then quit — both the Republican and Democratic parties, is trying to gather enough signatures to get on the November ballot in the governor race. In Oregon’s May 17 Democratic primary, Schrader lost to Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a progressive challenger. Republican voters selected Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a former mayor of Happy Valley, Oregon, as their candidate in the state’s 5th Congressional District.
OREGON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council passes 3 abortion rights bills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council passed a package of bills on Tuesday that aim to protect abortion rights.The bills shield health care providers from out-of-state prosecution and instruct police not to enforce some abortion-related crimes if it's ever banned in Pennsylvania. It also prohibits deceptive advertising by crisis pregnancy centers that may present themselves as abortion clinics but often try to discourage patients from getting an abortion. That bill was amended Tuesday to include definitions for deceptive advertising, as well as provide an enforcement process that includes referring criminal violations to the district attorney for prosecution. Councilman Bobby Wilson sponsored the three bills in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

CDC endorses more traditional Novavax COVID shot for adults

U.S. adults who haven’t gotten any COVID-19 shots yet should consider a new option from Novavax -- a more traditional kind of vaccine, health officials said Tuesday. Regulators authorized the nation’s first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week, but the final hurdle was a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC’s director, said in a statement, endorsing an earlier decision from an influential advisory panel. Most Americans have gotten at least their primary COVID-19 vaccinations by now, but CDC officials said between 26 million and 37 million adults haven’t had a single dose -- the population that Novavax, for now, will be targeting.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Infrastructure#The Navajo Nation Council#Indian Country#American
The Associated Press

Elections officials urged to prepare for shortages, delays

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Elections officials from across the country meeting under heightened security were urged Tuesday to prepare for supply chain issues that could lead to shortages in paper used for everything from ballots to “I voted” stickers for years to come. The summer meeting of the National Association of State Election Directors brought together nearly 200 people, including elections directors from 33 states, experts in election security, interest groups that work with elections, vendors and others. Election security experts told the directors to be prepared for possibly years of supply chain issues affecting paper, computer hardware and other things. The supply chain as it affects elections may not return to normal until 2026, said Ed Smith, a longtime election technology and administration veteran who chairs a federal government-industry coordinating council that works on election security issues.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Montana Republican Party opposes nearly all abortions

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Republican Party platform opposes nearly all abortions, after a vote of those attending the party’s platform convention over the weekend. Party members on Saturday approved a platform that opposes all elective abortions. They rejected a proposal to allow exceptions for rape or...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

After judge's order, W.Va.'s abortion clinic resuming care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic pressed forward Tuesday with scheduling abortions, even as the state’s attorney general went to the Supreme Court to try to stop it. A Charleston judge on Monday blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, freeing the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia to begin scheduling abortion patients. Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Tuesday her staff planned to begin performing abortions as early as next week. “We’re determined to continue doing so for as long as we’re able,” she said in a statement. She called Monday’s decision “a sigh of relief.” The same day, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office had filed a motion to the state Supreme Court asking it to block the decision from going into effect while his office proceeds with an appeal. He said it was “critical” for his office to file an immediate stay Tuesday “to prevent immediate loss of precious life.”
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

AP News Guide: A look at Maryland's primary elections

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Both Republicans and Democrats have competitive primaries for governor in Maryland this year. Here is a look at some of the other races in a big Maryland election year with open statewide offices, including attorney general and comptroller. All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are on the ballot. Here is a look at what’s at stake Tuesday: ATTORNEY GENERAL Katie Curran O’Malley, a former Baltimore judge and Maryland first lady, is running for the Democratic nomination to an office that will be opening with the retirement of Attorney General Brian Frosh. She is running against U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, who was lieutenant governor during the administration of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, Curran O’Malley’s husband. For the GOP, former prosecutor Jim Shalleck is running against Michael Peroutka, who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council. The winner of the Democratic primary will be a heavy favorite in the general election. Maryland has not had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic hopeful backs pay raises for Arkansas teachers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gubernatorial hopeful Chris Jones on Tuesday called for increasing Arkansas teacher salaries, following a push by fellow Democrats to put teacher pay raises on the agenda for a legislative session next month. Jones endorsed a proposal that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson made earlier this year to increase minimum teacher salaries in the state to $46,000 a year. Hutchinson, however, has said he won’t put the proposal on the agenda for next month’s session due to lack of support in the majority-GOP Legislature. “When we invest in teachers, they invest in students and teachers are worth the investment,” Jones said at a news conference outside Little Rock Central High School. “Right now, they deserve to know and see that they are a priority.” Jones is running against Republican nominee and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is heavily favored in the November election in the solidly red state. Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Sanders’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy