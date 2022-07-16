University of Iowa wrestler comes to lead popular Jerome camp

A trend is continuing around Twin Falls that many would like to see stop but has continued to pick up steam over the last few months. The trend I am talking about is businesses closing in and around Twin Falls. It isn't uncommon to drive by a store on Monday or even go into it, to then on Thursday or Friday see that it is closed for good. Many of them have been closing their doors quietly, and it isn't until someone tells you or that you drive by yourself that you realize they are closed. It is sad to see some local stores close their doors, but sometimes the anticipation of what can fill the space is also exciting. Here are a few places that have closed over the last couple of months that you may or may not be aware of.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO