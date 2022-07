BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) – The amount of fentanyl being seized at the Hamilton County Crime Lab has exploded this year. Overdose deaths have not quite kept up, however. Yet that does not mean that those numbers are not going to climb, and Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco is worried a storm is coming.

