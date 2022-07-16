ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets Announce Uniform Numbers Of 3 New Players

 3 days ago
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the uniform numbers of T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner and Royce O'Neal.

All three players are new to the roster this offseason.

O'Neal: He will wear 00 this upcoming season for the Nets, and he was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that deal was for a 2023 first-round pick. O'Neal averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Jazz last season. They are the only franchise that he has played for in his entire NBA career.

Warren: He will wear 1 this upcoming season for the Nets, and he was signed in free agency after spending the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. However, he has played just four games in the last two years due to injury. The last full season that he played he averaged 19.8 points per game on over 40% shooting from the three-point range and nearly 54% shooting from the field. He has also played for the Phoenix Suns in addition to the Pacers.

Sumner: The former Indiana Pacer will wear 4 this season. He was traded to the Nets last year, but was already out for the season due to injury so he had been waived. The Nets have now brought him back in free agency.

The Nets had a tough season finishing the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

