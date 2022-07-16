ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Spills follow after gas tanks drilled & fuel stolen from area vehicles

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Police officers and firefighters are encountering fuel spills caused by gasoline thefts around West Michigan.

Late Saturday morning, the Dutton Fire Department responded to a report that a large amount of fuel had spilled from a vehicle at a business in the 3100 block of 68th Street SE. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered that holes had been drilled in a truck's fuel tank in two different places so that gasoline could be stolen.

The thieves then left the tank to drain out onto the ground.

The Dutton Fire Department said they've heard of other incidents like this being reported around the area. They attributed the thefts to the high price of gasoline.

Dutton firefighters are encouraging motorists to park their vehicles inside, if possible, or park them where they can be monitored and illuminated by outdoor lights. Any suspicious activity should be reported to law enforcement.

Dutton firefighters said that if anyone experiences such a fuel spill, they should apply "kitty litter or oil soak up on any puddles" before calling 9-1-1 for a fire department response - especially if the fuel is threatening wetlands, wildlife or other environmental contamination.

IN THIS ARTICLE
