With 13 winners and just 16 spots in the playoffs, Christopher Bell's consistent season was dangerously close to not being enough to make the postseason. He had been 16th, on the cutoff line and in position to be dropped from the field if anyone behind him grabbed a race win at any point in the season. It was a position of serious danger for the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team, but a win at any point in the next month and a half would resolve it. Bell got that win today.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO