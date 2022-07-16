ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

17-year-old bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in NH

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
(MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to a Boston hospital after being hit by a car Friday night in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Rochester police responded to Brock Street and Columbus Avenue at 10:30 p.m. for reports of a 17-year-old bicyclist struck by a white 2011 Nissan Altima.

The teen was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital. The bicyclist’s name was not released by the police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the teen was traveling down Brock St. towards the Columbus Ave. intersection, crossed Columbus Ave. from Brock St., and was struck by the Altima.

Police want to remind bicycle riders that it is far more dangerous to ride at night than during the day because you are harder for others to see.

“If you have to ride at night, wear something that makes you more easily seen by others. Make sure you have reflectors on the front and rear of your bicycle (white lights on the front and red rear reflectors), in addition to reflectors on your tires, so others can see you. Wear neon, fluorescent, or other bright colors when riding day or night. Also wear something that reflects light, such as reflective tape or markings, or flashing lights. Remember, just because you can see a driver doesn’t mean the driver can see you,” Rochester police said in a Facebook post.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

