A new principal will lead Sandy Creek High into the school year this fall. Tosha Oliver, who most recently served as an assistant principal at Westlake High of Fulton County Schools since 2013, was approved as the school’s new principal by the Fayette County Board of Education at their July 11 meeting. She succeeds Richard Smith, who will be Coordinator of Students Services for Fayette County Public Schools.

