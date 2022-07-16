Investigation underway after death of NJ Longshoreman

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 59-year-old New Jersey Longshoreman died Wednesday after the carrier he was operating toppled over, the Port Authority announced.

The Elizabeth man, Uriel Matamoros, worked at the Port Newark Container Terminal where the accident occurred.

While Matamoros was operating a Noell Straddle Carrier, the vehicle turned over in an event that is being investigated by the Port Authority and the International Longshoremen’s Association.

“The ILA collectively weeps today as we mourn the passing of our Brother Uriel Matamoros,” said International Longshoremen’s Association President Harold J. Daggett. “We offer our full care, our condolences, and our prayers to his wife and two teenage children.”

The beloved eight year veteran on the job was a retired Marine and went by the nickname “Popeye.” Matamoros is remembered as being one of the hardest working Longshoremen, according to the union.

“It is at this difficult time that we realize the dangers involved in our esteemed profession and the value of the need to raise the standards of health and safety,” wrote Jordi Aragunde, IDC International Labor Coordinator. “We must pull ourselves together and continue to fight to ensure that no worker loses his or her life on the job.”