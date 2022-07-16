ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley: 'If You're Gay Or Transgender, I Love You!'

By Hilary Hanson
Charles Barkley has a strong message for LBGTQ fans.

“I want to say this,” the NBA star-turned-commentator said in a video posted earlier this week by TikTok user l._banana . “If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. Hey, and if anybody gives you shit, you tell ’em Charles said fuck you!”

Charles Barkley at an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta in 2021.

Barkley made the comments onstage at an event at Nevada’s Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel during the 2022 American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. The video has since gone viral on multiple social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitter and Reddit.

The comments are in line with previous remarks made by the former pro basketball player. In 2020, Barkley said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that he was never going to let anti-LGBTQ discrimination “happen on my watch.” He then recounted how he had convinced the NBA to move its 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina, in protest of the state’s “bathroom bill” that effectively blocked cities from allowing trans people to use restrooms in line with their gender identity.

“Black people know what discrimination is like,” he told DeGeneres. “If you’re in a position of power, you’ve got to always stand up against discrimination. I’ve been blessed.”

Back in 2011, Barkley also spoke up for gay rights during a TNT tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

“God bless the gay people,” he said at the time. “They are great people.”

