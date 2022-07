The family of the late Latavia Moore of Cusseta, along with some supportive friends and partners, have turned sadness into beauty over the last five years. Latavia died in 2017 at the tender age of 17 after a long battle with metachromatic leukodystrophy, a fatal condition that basically causes the brain to lose its ability to control the body. She lived longer than doctors expected and packed a lot of life into 17 years. She also inspired many people with her positive spirit, wonderful smile, and will to fight.

CUSSETA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO