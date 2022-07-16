ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Banks, 55 DOE employees attend conference at 4-star Florida hotel amid budget turmoil

By Susan Edelman and
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago
Schools Chancellor David Banks and 55 Department of Education staffers flew down to Orlando, Florida for a conference on STEM education. Twitter / STEM Leadership Allian

The Department of Education sent 55 staffers, including Chancellor David Banks, to a four-day conference on STEM education at a swanky hotel near Universal Studios in Orlando last week — even as its schools are facing devastating budget cuts.

The DOE said it expects to pay about $50,000 to cover “travel and other expenses,” but the final price tag to taxpayers won’t be clear until the staffers file for reimbursement.

Conference organizers said New York City and other school districts purchased $2,750 memberships in the Global STEM Leadership Alliance. That covered participation in the summit Sunday to Thursday, an “extremely discounted” rate of $259-a-night at the 4-star Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, breakfast and lunch, as well as webinars and professional development year-round.

That cost would total a maximum $151,250 for all 55 city attendees. Some expenses were covered by a grant, according to the DOE, which would not specify how much.

“So while the plebes subsist on bread and water, our DOE colleagues enjoy the best the Loews has to offer,” a school administrator in New York griped.

Schools Chancellor David Banks and Department of Education staffers stayed at the ritzy 4-star Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Kelli List Wells, executive director of the STEM Leadership Alliance, said Orlando has been the site of the conference, which attracts educators in other states and around the world, since 2004. “It’s the most cost-efficient place to do it,” she said.

The 55 DOE employees, most from schools in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan, were among 175 attendees at the summit, List Wells said.

Banks, four district superintendents, and more than a dozen administrators and teachers spoke at the event, which focused on teaching science, technology, engineering and math.

Schools Chancellor David Banks had promised to establish a budget task force to address complaints about the “Fair Student Funding” formula.
The lavish 4-star Loews Portofino Bay Hotel charged educators an “extremely discounted” $259-a-night.

The Loews Portofino Bay resort, a 15-minute stroll to the Universal Studios theme park, boasts a spa for massages, body treatments, and facials; three outdoor swimming pools, including a poolside bar and water slide; a sauna; and four restaurants and two lounges.

On Sunday night, Banks headlined a pre-conference “Member Only Reception” hosted by DOE vendor Sussman Education, a group of New York publishers and EdTech providers, with a musical performance by Joya Bravo, the agenda shows.

“It sounds like it was a party for them — more of a social thing than a professional thing,” said a Brooklyn principal who did not attend.

School Chancellor David Banks invited Department of Education employees from the Bronx and Upper Manhattan.

List Wells said the educators spent long days and evenings collaborating on ways to integrate science in all grade levels and subjects. The conference, which featured speakers from NASA, focused on teaching about the construction of habitat on the moon, among other topics, she said.

The jaunt came as turmoil over hundreds of millions of dollars slashed from school budgets reached a fever pitch. Advocates heckled Mayor Eric Adams at a public safety event on Monday, leaving him without his chancellor to answer for the cuts that the City Council adopted, then denounced. Adams blamed a city funding formula on Albany.

The $259-a-night hotel rate exceeds the $129-per-day limit that the city places on lodging on trips, following federal guidelines for Orlando. DOE officials had no comment on the discrepancy.

The Department of Education argues approximately $50,000 was spent on “travel and other expenses.”
DOE Superintendent Dr. Kristy De La Cruz (right) met NAACP President Hazel N. Dukes at the STEM conference.

“We will not apologize for educators attending professional development sessions their principals and school leaders deem valuable,” said DOE spokeswoman Jenna Lyle.

“We want our teachers to develop a tool belt of best practices from innovative educators across the country and bring those skills back to our schools,” she said.

Other DOE staffers felt differently.

Department of Education staffers review packets of STEM instruction lessons during the STEM conference.
The Department of Education says some of the costs of its Florida trip will be covered by a grant.
Kelli List Wells, executive director of the STEM Leadership Alliance, said educators worked on ways to “integrate science in all grade levels and subjects.”

“Stay at a Motel 6 or something,” said a Manhattan middle school teacher who last month was “excessed,” or let go from the former school due to fewer students enrolled.

“At a time where we’re cutting resources for students to get STEM education, to do science experiments and take field trips, this money is going toward adults,” she added. “Money should always be going toward student experiences in the classroom and outside of the classroom — not toward adults off on vacation.”

The DOE said that principals, who control how they spend their own school budgets, can send their staffers to training conferences. Officials would not say if staffers were on salary for the conference.

The Global STEM Leadership Alliance lauded Schools Chancellor David Banks on Twitter.
District 4 Superintendent Dr. Kristy De La Cruz (far right) posts a selfie with fellow DOE staffers.
Schools Chancellor David Banks was a guest speaker at “Member Only Reception” hosted by DOE vendor Sussman Education.

Free airfare to Orlando was provided by Southwest Airlines, officials said.

Some costs were covered by a grant from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for schools in Upper Manhattan’s District 6, which has a multi-year partnership with the NAACP focused on STEM education, the DOE added, without specifying the sum. NAACP President Hazel Dukes attended the event.

“New York City public schools are national leaders in innovative STEM education, and we are proud that Chancellor Banks had the opportunity to share our successes with educators from across the country,” said Lyle.

