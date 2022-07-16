ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Crime Stoppers gave out over $2k in rewards in June

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ibkdj_0gi9bcSa00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County approved $2,700 in rewards for tips that led to felony arrests in the month of June.

The information provided in the anonymous tips helped law enforcement solve felony cases including wanted fugitives, drug dealers, and car thieves.

One tip led to the arrest of a drug dealer with $53,000 worth of drugs. Another one led to multiple arrests in a burglar ring, recovering $65,000 worth of stolen vehicles, according to a Crime Stoppers news release.

Anyone with information regarding a crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or clicking here.

Tips are always anonymous, and Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

WPD to increase traffic enforcement on busy roads

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a part of a multi-jurisdictional enforcement effort called “Operation Impact,” the Wichita Police Department (WPD) Traffic Section will be increasing traffic enforcement on some roads starting on Wednesday. A Facebook post from WPD says Meridian Ave., Kellogg Ave., and K-254 will be subject to increased traffic enforcement by area law […]
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

3 charged in Kan. killing during attempt to steal marijuana

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Three suspects arrested after a fatal drug deal shooting appeared before a judge Friday to face charges. Brian Youngman, 20 of Wichita, was charged with 1st degree murder and attempted distribution of a controlled substance, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Myrashia Griffin, 20 and...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Porch pirates target Riverside homes in Wichita

Porch pirates are targeting homes in another Wichita neighborhood, and it's not just packages they're taking. FOX Kansas News reporter Hannah King takes us to Riverside with what homeowners in the area are saying. You can see that story in the video posted above.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

Wichita Police seeking information on drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that happened on June 18 in the 100 block of E. Aley Way. At around 9:15 that evening, Wichita Police officers responded to a drive by in the 100 block of E. Aley Way and discovered shell casings of two different calibers. Surveillance video was collected that shows a silver convertible speeding away east on Aley Way from Park Pl. before going off screen, when several gunshots are heard.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Historical Wichita bridge hit with spray paint... again

Vandals have left their mark on a historic bridge here in Wichita once again. If you have driven on the Minisa Bridge over the last week, you've probably seen vandalism markings on both sides of the 90-year old bridge. The cleaning process isn't easy, but preservationists want residents to call them immediately when graffiti-artists strike.
WICHITA, KS
Government Technology

Hackers Successfully Target Wichita, Kan., Twitter Account

(TNS) — The city of Wichita's Twitter page was hacked, city officials said Friday evening. "We had two factor authorization enacted and changed passwords recently," city spokesperson Megan Lovely said around 8:30 p.m. "We were alerted by Twitter this afternoon there was a login from Turkey. Then we contacted Twitter immediately and began changing passwords. We hope to have this resolved quickly."
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

3 charged in deadly shooting southeast of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two women and one man arrested in connection with Monday night’s deadly shooting at a mobile home park southeast of Wichita heard formal charges against them Friday in Sedgwick County District Court. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs
KAKE TV

Old Cowtown Museum cat found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Thumper has been found safe, the Cowtown Museum said in a Facebook post. Thumper the Cowtown cat is missing. "We are asking for the public's help in finding one of our cats," the Cowtown Museum said in their Facebook post. "We miss her terribly." They say...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Oaklawn fatal shooting suspects charged with killing teenager

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The three suspects who were arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 19-year-old Donavan Graves in Oaklawn earlier this week made their first appearance before a judge on Friday. The suspects, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh, 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin, and 20-year-old Brian Youngman, were all charged with first-degree murder. In addition to these charges, […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Teen with special needs found safe

The family has confirmed that Devin Larson has been found safe. A family is asking for the community’s help with located a missing teenager with special needs. Devin Larson, 19, was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of S. Silverdale – south of Lincoln and Edgemoor in Wichita. In an update Friday afternoon, his sister said he was spotted more than five miles away. Around 1:20 a.m., cameras captured Devin near the First Pentecostal Church at the intersection of MacArthur and Hydraulic. “He was heading toward 47th street carrying his shoes,” she writes.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfdi.com

Three charged in fatal shooting south of Wichita

Three people have been charged with first degree murder in a fatal shooting that happened just south of Wichita in the Oaklawn neighborhood. The three made their first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday. 20-year-old Brian Youngman, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh and 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin, all of Wichita, had their bonds set at $500,000 each and their next court hearing was scheduled for July 21st.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

2 injured in Harvey County accident

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - An accident along I-135 near Hesston has sent two people to the hospital in serious condition. Harvey County Dispatch sent emergency crews to the scene at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. It happened at mile marker 40, near the town of Hesston.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Two critically injured in Harvey County crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been critically injured in a crash in Harvey County Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Interstate 135 between Hesston and Newton. According to Hesston Fire/EMS Chief Russ Buller, one of the vehicles involved was going at a highway speed north on the I-135 when a car headed […]
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Six people now arrested in 2021 Wichita gang initiation killing, records show

Six people have now been arrested and face murder charges in a 2021 gang-initiation killing, according to jail booking and court records. Three people — 22-year-old Isabel Diane Leann Martin, her brother, 20-year-old Noah Justice Martin, and 20-year-old Deccota W. Ivy-Shepherd — had first appearances Wednesday in connection with the New Year’s Eve killing of Gabriel Campos-Torres. The 21-year-old died during a gang initiation assault, according to court records.
KSN News

City of Wichita to provide relief from high temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is working to provide relief to residents during the hot week ahead. ICT Street Team The ICT Street Team will continue to be out and around Wichita throughout the day, checking on people, passing out cold water and electrolyte packets as well as addressing any medical concerns […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a story generating a lot of conversation in Wichita: A longtime, well-known radio personally was off the air Friday morning during his regular time slot and is under investigation after a claim of sexual harassment in the workplace. Greg “The Hitman” Williams denies the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy