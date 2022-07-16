Elon police officer pleads guilty to failing to secure gun in death of his 3-year-old child

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Elon police Officer has pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to properly store a firearm after his 3-year-old-child shot and killed themselves in June 2021.

Around 7:35 a.m. on June 16, 2021, Guilford County deputies, EMS and fire officials responded to the 700 block of Nellie Gray Place in Whitsett when they were told a child was shot.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later declared dead.

Orlando Maynard had been on the force for eight months to that point. Prior to that, he served in the military. He was not home at the time of the shooting.

Maynard was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

On Friday, Maynard pled guilty to a Class 1 misdemeanor offense of failing to properly store a firearm to protect a minor.

He received a 45-day sentence with an 18-month suspension. Per the terms of his probation, he was forced to forfeit the firearm that killed the child and he is forbidden from both owning and possessing a firearm while on probation.

The Elon Police Department released this statement at the time of the child’s passing:

“ While extremely tragic, this incident serves as a harsh reminder to gun owners that weapons should always remain secure. Particularly if minors live in, or have access to, a residence where weapons are stored. “

