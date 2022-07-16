ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Clean California initiative completes a year of litter clean-up, beautification, and local grants

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnough trash to fill trash bags lining the entire California coastline twice over. That’s how much trash has been removed in the first year of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative. In just the first 12 months since the $1.1 billion multiyear cleanup effort began last July,...

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hoover Dam explosion - live: Transformer fire sparked blast at hydropower plant on drought-stricken Lake Mead

A fire and explosion rocked Nevada’s iconic Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning. Bystander Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard an explosion”.“My goodness, something has just blown up,” a witness can be heard saying in the video.Boulder City, Nevada, officials said the fire at the dam has been extinguished.The US Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the dam, said on Tuesday a transformer caught on fire, but that fire crews were able to put out the blaze without incident. No one was injured in the blast, according to the agency, and the power grid is still functioning. The iconic dam, completed in 1935, provides hydropower serving millions of people across Nevada, Arizona, and California. Read More Explosion and fire reported at Nevada’s Hoover DamWhat is the role of the Hoover Dam?World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake MeadMassive rockslide at drought-stricken Lake Powell caught on video
BOULDER CITY, NV
AccuWeather

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy