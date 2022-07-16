ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

13 Beautiful Minnesota Bike Trails In The Land Of 10,000 Lakes

By Joan Sherman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn F. Kennedy said it this way, “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride.” I’d have to agree. In my home state of Minnesota, biking opportunities abound. The League of American Bicyclists ranks Minnesota fifth in the nation in cycling, and rightly so....

AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kearney Hub

Great memories of Fargo, its people

When I told a friend I was going to a National Federation of Press Women convention in Fargo, N.D. last month, he sneered. He has never been to Fargo, but he told me Fargo was the coldest, most God-forsaken place in the country. He was wrong. Fargo was fabulous. The...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

What's causing the steep gas price drop in certain Minnesota towns?

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Gas prices are thankfully falling. The average price per gallon in Minnesota is about $4.50. But some parts of the state are already well under $4.What's causing the steep price drop in certain towns? Good Question. Jeff Wagner tries to figure out what's fueling this mystery.From M&H gas station in Hastings, to the Holiday station across the street, the good vibes are flowing just as fast as the fuel.On the top ten list of cheapest gas prices in Minnesota, six locations are in or near Hastings -- at a range of $3.68 to $3.88 a gallon. That's...
HASTINGS, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

You Can Tour A Huge Cave In Minnesota That Has 13 Miles Of Passageways

There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

DNR to Remove Dam on Little Rock Creek

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a dam in a central Minnesota creek that is now considered obsolete will be removed. The DNR says the dam on Little Rock Creek, which flows through Benton and Morrison Counties, was initially built to fill a pond they hoped would be used for duck hunting. The creek has been on the list of impaired waters for the last 20 years due to pollution and the lack of oxygen for fish and chemicals. The area where the creek flows also runs through farmland, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the problems with the water stem from farm runoff and excess nitrate. The water in the creek has also become too warm to sustain fish and other aquatic life.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota

If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
MINNESOTA STATE

