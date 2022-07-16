ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounds of Civil War battle ring in Funkstown again

By Mike Lewis, The Herald-Mail
Civil War reenactors squared off again in Funkstown Saturday morning to remember a battle that happened more than 150 years ago.

The street scene was part of the community's annual Day in the Park/Battle of Funkstown event.

The military display recalls a clash that happened on July 10, 1863, as Confederate troops were trying to make their way south across the Potomac River after the Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

A historical marker about the Battle of Funkstown reads:

"After Gettysburg, in order to mask entrenching operations along the Potomac river by General R. E. Lee, Confederate troops, led by General J.E.B. Stuart, engaged Union forces under General John Buford. The day-long battle east of the road resulted in 479 casualties. The Chaney house served as a hospital and at the Keller home Major H.D. McDaniel, later Governor of Georgia, survived his wounds."

