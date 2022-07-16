ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Nebraska OL Richie Incognito Retires

By Jakob Ashlin
 3 days ago

On July 15, former Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement from the NFL.

Incognito wrote a personal letter about his decision.

“While I wouldn’t change those long hours in the gym and on the field, I’m excited for the wide-open ventures ahead of me,” Incognito wrote via Raiders.com . “Take a vacation when I want. Go back to school to get my MBA. Spend more time with my family and friends.”

Incognito spent three years with the Cornhuskers (2001-2003). He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2003.

However, he faced multiple team suspensions . After being suspended indefinitely in 2004, he transferred to Oregon.

Incognito played 13 seasons in the NFL. He played a total of 164 games, and he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

