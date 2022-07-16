Atlanta Eats: Best burger in the ATL

You can keep your upscale New American eateries with craft beer and fancy cheeseburgers—give me an upscale Latin/Iberian eatery with pisco sours and an entire menu of tinned-seafood products. Owned by chef and restaurateur Humberto Bermudez—one of the folks behind Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points—this airy three-story restaurant opened on Decatur Square in February, specializing in, among other things, the tinned treasures of Spain and Portugal known as conservas. Spicy baby sardines, razor clams, briny Basque anchovies: They’re served straight out of the package here with grilled lemons, crackers, and hot sauce. The only complaint I could think about mustering is that diners have to commit to the full tin, whereas the selection cries out for some sort of sampler platter—a few bites of each. In any event, tinned-fish heads could easily make a fine dinner from this section of the menu alone—maybe with a salad and a Sucio, a martini-adjacent cocktail whose almost meaty flavor comes from a little hit of anchovy brine. The rest of the menu is as breezy as the seaside: citrusy mahi ceviche piled on tostadas, various tacos, empanadas from Belen de la Cruz, and larger plates like lobster tails and a catch of the day. When I visited, I noticed a number of diners tucking into steaming bowls of caldo verde de marisco—a reason to return, for sure. The bar offers mixed drinks from two hemispheres (Fernet and Coke, caipirinhas) plus a good selection of beer (including the hoary Spanish brand Estrella) and wine, mostly Spanish and South American. Like the food, the decor in this cheerful space is nautical without being corny or heavy-handed.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO