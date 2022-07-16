ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Eats: Best burger in the ATL

By Miles Montgomery
CBS 46
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here are the top...

Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Welcome to Ask a Local, an Atlanta Neighborhood Dining Advice Column

Welcome to Ask a Local, dedicated to exploring various Atlanta neighborhoods through food with restaurant recommendations provided by the people who live and work there. Atlanta’s dining scene is diverse, constantly evolving, and often dominated by the buzz surrounding newer restaurants. Locals know where the best food is found within their neighborhoods and the restaurants, chefs, and pop-ups to know forming the culinary foundations for these areas.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

From a West African Jollof festival to an open mic night, check out these 5 events. A little raunchy and a whole lot rebellious, the Kirkwood Ballers Club at eyedrum is where people go to be free. Take music journalist Chad Radford’s word for it: “I saw some of the most original and provocative things at the Kirkwood Ballers Club, and it totally affected my life as an artist,” according to the venue’s website.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 spots to find the best barbecue around Atlanta

Atlanta’s barbecue scene is distinct in that it has been influenced by cultures and cuisines from around the world while combined with the unique southern charm of Georgia. From traditional barbecue sandwiches and smoked meat plates to modern and fusion barbecue delights, Atlanta’s grill skill is something to be proud of. Without further ado, let’s “meat” some of the top spots for barbecue in Atlanta:
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 20, 2022

ATLANTA - Hot dog restaurant "relishes" the attention of Halcyon patrons:. You know what they say: there’s a day for everything. And in case your calendar doesn’t reflect it, today is National Hot Dog Day! So, what better way to celebrate than stopping by a restaurant with a menu specifically built around the classic ballpark favorite?
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Taste Around Town hits Alpharetta July 22-23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Taste of Atlanta will bring its “Taste Around Town” project to Alpharetta’s Union Hill Park this weekend. Alpharetta restaurants will bring their best dishes for guests to sample. The Friday session runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Saturday sessions are from noon to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

July 20 is National Hot Dog Day!

Dennis McKinley of the Original Hot Dog Factory joined CBS46 to celebrate the humble and versatile hot dog. The chain will give away free hot dogs at all nine Atlanta locations from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 22.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Celebrating National Hot Dog Day!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The hot dog is a humble, yet versatile dish. Every region of the United States has its own take on the simple wiener in a bun. Opinions on the dish are almost as varied as the creations themselves; some prefer the “everything” Chicago dog or the saucy Coney Island dog.
ATLANTA, GA
bigrapidsnews.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage.
CBS 46

Professional dancer Patrice D’Evans Stops By CBS 46

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re looking to discover your inner self-confidence, professional dancer and relationship coach Patrice d’Evans believes she can help. She uses belly dancing to help women heal from domestic violence and “unlock their joy.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Halcyon’s Got Talent scheduled for July 28

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halycon’s Got Talent, the mixed-use village’s annual talent show, is scheduled for July 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The talent show features performers aged 10 to 18 and is held in conjunction with Galaxy Music & Arts Studio of Alpharetta. Attendance is...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 21–24

When: July 23–31 Where: Atlantic Station. Details: The top tennis players in the world arrive this weekend for the Atlanta Open, once again hosted at Atlantic Station. Tickets are available from individual sessions to weeklong passes that include food and drink as you watch. When: July 23 from 11...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

The Hall At Ashford Opening This Fall In Dunwoody

Atlanta’s place as a mecca of black-owned food spaces continues to grow across the metro area. Next up is The Hall at Ashford Lane, a food hall, planned for Dunwoody. Ashford Lane is a new mixed-use complex that will feature restaurants, retail, offices and residences all at its Perimeter Place location. JLL, a real estate company, is heading the design.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

The verdict on 3 new Atlanta restaurants: Boho115, Fishmonger, and Adele’s

You can keep your upscale New American eateries with craft beer and fancy cheeseburgers—give me an upscale Latin/Iberian eatery with pisco sours and an entire menu of tinned-seafood products. Owned by chef and restaurateur Humberto Bermudez—one of the folks behind Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points—this airy three-story restaurant opened on Decatur Square in February, specializing in, among other things, the tinned treasures of Spain and Portugal known as conservas. Spicy baby sardines, razor clams, briny Basque anchovies: They’re served straight out of the package here with grilled lemons, crackers, and hot sauce. The only complaint I could think about mustering is that diners have to commit to the full tin, whereas the selection cries out for some sort of sampler platter—a few bites of each. In any event, tinned-fish heads could easily make a fine dinner from this section of the menu alone—maybe with a salad and a Sucio, a martini-adjacent cocktail whose almost meaty flavor comes from a little hit of anchovy brine. The rest of the menu is as breezy as the seaside: citrusy mahi ceviche piled on tostadas, various tacos, empanadas from Belen de la Cruz, and larger plates like lobster tails and a catch of the day. When I visited, I noticed a number of diners tucking into steaming bowls of caldo verde de marisco—a reason to return, for sure. The bar offers mixed drinks from two hemispheres (Fernet and Coke, caipirinhas) plus a good selection of beer (including the hoary Spanish brand Estrella) and wine, mostly Spanish and South American. Like the food, the decor in this cheerful space is nautical without being corny or heavy-handed.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returning to Atlanta July 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming back to Atlanta. The truck celebrating one of the world’s most popular characters will appear at the Perimeter Mall July 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Patrons will find edible treats such as cookies and limited edition...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Braves to host Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians July 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves will hold their annual Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Night at Truist Park July 23. The EBCI will hold several demonstrations and performances around the park prior to the game. These include a performance by the Raven Rock Dancers on the Plaza Green and an on-field presentation featuring tribal royalty. Tribal representatives will also throw out the first pitch.
ATLANTA, GA

