ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC on ABC 3 results: Bill Algeo survives insane triangle choke before Herbert Burns fades in bizarre finish

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKnAB_0gi9YcUX00

Bill Algeo’s performance Saturday was as resilient as they come.

The UFC featherweight endured a whole lot of danger in his UFC on ABC 3 matchup with Herbert Burns before Burns was forced to quit in their preliminary card matchup.

Algeo (16-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC) officially scored a TKO over Burns (11-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC), putting him away at the 1:50 mark of Round 2, but there was more to it.

Early in the first round, Burns had Algeo in a tight triangle choke. While looking to end the fight with a submission, Burns was also landing heavy elbows from the position. Algeo managed to stay composed and eventually set himself free after a couple of minutes.

From that point on, it was all Algeo, as he poured the pressure on a fading Burns. The fight ended in Bizarre fashion, with Burns not answering the referee’s call to continue on.

It’s unclear what led to Burns being unable to continue, but he was carried out of the octagon by his brother and fellow UFC fighter, Gilbert Burns.

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Injured WWE Star

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangle Choke#Fading#Combat#Abc#Mma#Elsenorperfecto#Espn#Octagon
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz shoots down Dana White’s ‘three fights a year’ claim: ‘I been offered zero fights’

The back and forth between UFC president Dana White and Nate Diaz on who is responsible for Nate’s inactivity continues. Earlier this week, Diaz went on a special edition of The MMA Hour to discuss his problems with securing the final fight on his UFC contract, saying the promotion was holding him hostage. He claimed there weren’t a lot of fight offers coming his way. Instead, every interaction with the UFC had them trying to sign him to a new contract. No new contract? No fight offer, apparently.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Refuses To Return Under Current Management

Unless there’s a drastic overhaul in WWE’s management/ownership, Maria Kanellis Bennett refuses to ever return to the company. Kanellis made her feelings known while responding to a fan on Twitter, as seen below. No. Not until it is under new management/ownership. https://t.co/h2IYWcsF5s. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Dana White reacts to Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega main event flop at UFC Long Island: ‘It sucks’

According to UFC President, Dana White, the financials for UFC Long Island last night (Sat., July 16, 2022) were phenomenal. The main event? Not so much. During the UFC on ABC 3 post-fight press conference (watch it here), White announced that the gate for the event was $2.11 million, the 19th straight sellout for UFC, and the highest grossing Fight Night ever. It was also the highest-grossing sporting event ever held inside UBS Arena, which is located at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.
ELMONT, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Notes Sad Reason He Will Not Be Attending Starrcast

Jim Ross always loves a chance to catch up with his friends and former co-workers in the wrestling business, but he is notably absent from this year’s Starrcast lineup. “Travel has been a problem for me,” JR said on this week’s “Grilling JR” podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator has been recovering from skin cancer treatment, announcing the diagnosis in October and then celebrating the news he was cancer-free in December. He still has a wound on his leg from the radiation treatment.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

He’s Back: WWE Star Expected To Return From Injury On This Week’s Monday Night Raw

Welcome back? Wrestlers occasionally have to miss some time from television for one reason or another. That is often not a good thing, but there are times when someone needs to go away, often for the sake of an injury. That can cause a lot of storyline issues but at least now it seems like we are going to be getting the return of a star who has been missing for a little while.
WWE
PWMania

Big Spoiler Update on Edge’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will soon return to WWE storylines. The Rated R Superstar is expected to appear at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Two Top WWE NXT Stars Called Up To SmackDown?

It appears WWE NXT stars Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner could be bound for the main roster soon. After the live telecast of Friday’s “SmackDown” at the Amway Arena in Orlando, WWE taped a backstage fight featuring Sikoa and Wagner, which will air on Tuesday’s “NXT 2.0.” episode on the USA Network.
WWE
PWMania

Two NXT Stars Involved in a Backstage “Altercation” at WWE SmackDown

In a storyline update, on Friday, two WWE NXT wrestlers got into an “altercation” at SmackDown, according to a tweet from the NXT account. According to the NXT account, the altercation occurred between Von Wagner and Solo Skioa, and fans can watch the footage this Tuesday night on the USA Network.
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul fakes ‘accident’ ahead of Hasim Rahman Jr fight

Jake Paul has joked that he has suffered a ‘broken back’ due to having to ‘carry’ the promotion of his upcoming fight card.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out each man he has faced, and the YouTube star is scheduled to compete again on 6 August. Paul is set to fight fellow American Hasim Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman – at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Paul, 25, took to Twitter on Monday to tease Rahman Jr, who is stepping in for Tommy Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson.“I’m...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy