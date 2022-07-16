A tornado touched down in Ulster County last week during a weather event that left thousands without power.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday a tornado touched down near Kingston during Wednesday night's thunderstorms.

The weather service said the tornado had estimated peak winds of 90 mph and was up to 300 yards wide. It was rated EF-1 on the Fujita scale, which goes from 0 to 5.

The weather service said the tornado touched down on Hurley Avenue, about two miles west of Kingston, and traveled on the ground for about half a mile southeast to a point just west of the Thruway. It crossed at least one subdivision, where it uprooted trees, displaced a car canopy and removed shingles from roofs.

In addition to Kingston, there was severe wind damage in the towns of Hurley and Marbletown and the hills just to the north and west of the Esopus Creek, among other locations, the weather service said.

More than 21,000 homes and businesses were without power at the peak of the storm. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan declared a state of emergency early Thursday morning, which limited travel to emergency vehicles and essential services for 24 hours, while storm cleanup operations were underway.

Some customers' power was not restored until Friday.

The storm also produced large hail, which stripped leaves off of trees, the National Weather Service said.

Mike Randall covers breaking news in the Hudson Valley. Reach him at mrandall@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Ulster County on Wednesday night