Recall alert: Nearly 13K Tony Hawk helmets sold exclusively at Walmart recalled

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Tony Hawk helmet recall Sakar International on Thursday, July 14, 2022, recalled nearly 13,000 Tony Hawk-branded silver helmets, citing the risk of head injury. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

EDISON, N.J. — Sakar International on Thursday recalled nearly 13,000 Tony Hawk-branded silver helmets, citing the risk of head injury.

The multi-purpose helmets, sold exclusively at Walmart and online at www.walmart.com, do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, according to the recall notice.

Tony Hawk’s signature is printed on the outside of the helmet, and affected models contain Item No. AGE2515STH-SIL on the top right corner of a white warning label inside the helmet.

According to the commission, the Tony Hawk Silver Metallic multi-purpose helmets were also provided as replacement helmets for Sakar Dimensions’ Bluetooth Speaker Helmets in March 2022 and now themselves are being recalled.

The affected models were sold from March 2022 through June 2022 for about $30 each. To date, Sakar has fielded zero reports of injuries linked to the recall, according to the recall.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Edison, New Jersey-based Sakar for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a $40 Walmart gift card. Consumers should not return the helmet to Walmart and should contact Sakar for the gift card and to facilitate returns using prepaid postage packaging.

Consumers may contact Sakar at 800-592-9541 anytime; via email at support@sakar.com; or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls.

