New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox prediction Sat., 7/16: Can Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees solve Nick Pivetta?

The best rivalry in sports continues this Saturday night on FOX when the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the second game of their series. Handicapper Matt McCuen is here breaking down tonight's battle in the Bronx and gives us his best bet.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds

Date: July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 pm ET

7:15 pm ET Where to Watch: FOX

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction

One of the oldest rivalries in all of sports will be renewed on Saturday night. The Boston Red Sox battle with the New York Yankees taking place from the Bronx. The Yankees have gone a bit cold as of late. They have had one of the best first halves of the season in franchise history but have lost three straight games to the Sox.

Last night, Boston blew a 3-2 lead in the 9th inning, and It looked like the Yankees were going to walk them off in the 9th. The Yankees loaded the bases in the bottom of the 9th with no outs and their all-star catcher Jose Trevino up to bat. He would roll into a double play, and then DJ LeMahieu grounded out to the pitcher. The Yankees would have another chance in the bottom of the 10th with bases loaded and one out, but Gleyber Torres rolled into a double play to end the inning. Boston went on to scratch a run across in the top of the 11th and would go on to win the game 4-3.

Tonight we will see a rematch of what we saw last Sunday as Jordan Montgomery will toe the rubber for the Yankees. Opposing him will be right-hander Nick Pivetta. Both of these teams have enjoyed very good seasons, but they both got touched up on Sunday night. The Yankees will look to snap a three-game losing streak to the Red Sox.

I am backing the Yankees on the moneyline tonight. I love this bounce-back spot, and I would be surprised if the Sox ripped off four games in a row against the Yankees. I expect Jordan Montgomery to bounce back from his poor start on Sunday night and limit this Boston offense. We have seen the Sox bullpen really struggle this season, and this could be a game where that plays a big role tonight. The Yankees bats have been slumping a bit as of late, but I believe they will turn things around tonight and have a breakout game with the bats!

