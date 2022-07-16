Italian Zoppé Circus capers into Fraser starting July 22

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- A multitalented lineup of guests and recurring stars are lending their voices to “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” the highly anticipated series from Disney Branded Television, which centers on 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. Slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+, the stellar guest cast includes Alison Brie (“GLOW”), Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”), Daveed Diggs (Broadway’s “Hamilton”), Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (“Power Book II: Ghost”), Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Wesley Snipes (“Blade” trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi (“The Mandalorian”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”), Indya Moore (“Pose”) and Craig Robinson (“The Office”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005135/en/ San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Artwork (Graphic: Disney Branded Television)
