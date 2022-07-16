ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot dies in plane crash in NE Shawnee Co.

By Sara Maloney
 5 days ago
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The pilot who was killed in the plane crash was identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

First responders were called to the scene of a potential plane crash in north Shawnee County around 12 p.m. on Saturday. The crash happened in the 5000 block of NE Shaffer Road.

The pilot was identified as Steven D. Stucky, 72, of Topeka.

The 2007 RV-7 plane took off to the south. The pilot went to incline and turned west when the plane stalled. The plane flipped and went nose first into the ground, according to KHP crash logs.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be taking over the investigation.

27 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Man intentionally drives into oncoming traffic in Kansas car crash

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One man was seriously injured during a car crash on Wednesday in an incident that may have been intentional. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the crash occurred at 12:45 p.m. on July 20 near mile marker 298 on Interstate 70 near Junction City. The driver, a 24-year-old, who was in a Mercury Sable, intentionally drove across the median into Westbound traffic. The Mercury then vaulted from the north shoulder into a tree line on the north side before rolling to a stop.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Lawrence woman rescued by bystander after car hits Kansas River

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lawrence police said they responded to reports of a car in the Kansas River this morning and arrived to find a woman who had been pulled from the water by a bystander. The Lawrence Police Department said when officers arrived at the scene at the Kansas River Bridge around 9:30 a.m. on […]
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Kansas pilot dies in small plane crash, fire

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in a small plane crash just before 10a.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 AA Newport 28 Single-engine fixed wing aircraft piloted by Gary L. Knight, 68, Lansing, was southbound south of U.S. 24 just west of 151st Street when it made a hard right turn causing the nose to face eastbound.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Driver injured when raised dump bed hits bridge

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured after she clipped an overpass with raised dump bed Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 10:41 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35, roughly 10 miles east of Emporia. Officials say Wanda Kay Lara,...
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Ne Shawnee Co#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Ksnt 27 News#Top Stories On Ksnt Com
Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash, taken to Topeka hospital

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:54 p.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Dragoon River bridge on U.S. Highway 75 a man crashed when his motorcycle suffered a tire failure. The 50-year-old driver was taken to a Topeka hospital in serious condition.
TOPEKA, KS
4 in custody following police chase through Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Topeka on Wednesday night. 27 News spoke with Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone about the chase which began in Jefferson County and ended in North Topeka. He said that the chase began when deputy spotted a car traveling at 94 miles-per-hour in a 70 on U.S. 24 Highway at 8:41 p.m. The vehicle was later identified as a 2010 Ford Escape that was listed as stolen out of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KC man in custody for two car chases ending in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas City man is in custody following multiple car chases with police around Shawnee County. 27 News reported on Wednesday, July 20 that four people were in custody in connection to a recent car chase that traveled through Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has now provided more details. Shawnee […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

68-year-old pilot dies in fiery Basehor plane crash

BASEHOR, Kan. (WIBW) - A 68-year-old pilot has died following a crash that engulfed a plane in flames in Leavenworth County on Monday, July 18. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that a 2016 AA Newport 28 aircraft was traveling southbound - south of U.S. 24 and just west of 151st St. - when it made a hard right turn which caused the nose of the plane to face eastbound.
BASEHOR, KS
KVOE

CRASH UPDATE: Americus woman hurt when raised dump truck bed hits bridge

An Americus woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday morning. The crash was reported at Interstate 35 mile marker 142 southbound, 10 miles east of Emporia’s eastern city limits and between the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 10:40 am.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Deputies respond to rollover crash West of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash on Interstate 70 west of Topeka is causing some travel delays. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-70 near Southwest West Union Road. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says single vehicle crashed and rolled. No major injuries have been reported at...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Missing religious items found in Maple Hill driveway

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple vehicle burglaries were reported in Maple Hill, a bag with religious items inside was found and now officials are attempting to return them to the owner. In May 2022, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says various items were reported stolen in multiple vehicle...
MAPLE HILL, KS
WIBW

Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in an weekend accident along K-4 in Jefferson Co. that claimed two lives is now facing formal charges. Jefferson Co. court records show that Jeremy Burd, 20, of Topeka, faces two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter while Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Agg. Battery, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Failure to Yield.
TOPEKA, KS
Man receives 17 years in prison for death of Topeka motorcyclist in 2020

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced by the Shawnee County District Attorney on Thursday in connection to the death of a motorcyclist in 2020. Tommy L. Sherill Sr., 53, was initially arrested on July 22, 2020 in relation to the death of Dylan J. Hernandez, 26, of Topeka, at the Philip Billard Municipal […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hover board crash at Lake Perry’s ‘Party Cove’ reported by Kansas Game Wardens

LAKE PERRY (KSNT) – An incident involving a hover board has Kansas game wardens asking for help from the public. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens division, a boating accident occurred at Perry Lake in the evening on Saturday, July 9. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Sough Creek Bridge, better known to local residents as “Party Cove.”
Topeka house fire contained by TFD, cause accidental

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka house fire reportedly caused $75,000 worth of damage on Monday before firefighters were able to extinguish it. At 5:30 p.m. on July 18, 2022 at a house on Southwest Boswell Avenue in Topeka, firefighters with the Topeka Fire Department were called after reports of smoke and flames were spotted coming from a residence. The fire was contained to the house of origin by the firefighters. A search of the building showed that no one was inside.
TOPEKA, KS
