Pilot dies in plane crash in NE Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The pilot who was killed in the plane crash was identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

First responders were called to the scene of a potential plane crash in north Shawnee County around 12 p.m. on Saturday. The crash happened in the 5000 block of NE Shaffer Road.

The pilot was identified as Steven D. Stucky, 72, of Topeka.

The 2007 RV-7 plane took off to the south. The pilot went to incline and turned west when the plane stalled. The plane flipped and went nose first into the ground, according to KHP crash logs.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be taking over the investigation.

27 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

