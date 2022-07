On Saturday evening, Ryan Garcia cemented himself as one of the most talented fighters in the lightweight division. Through five rounds, Garcia put his opponent, Javier Fortuna, down twice as he used his speed and power to dominate the former champion. In the sixth round, Garcia completed his dominant performance by using his right hand to walk Fortuna into a left hook. With 27 seconds left in the sixth round, Fortuna failed to beat the count and the referee stopped the fight. Immediately after the bout came to a close, several figures around the boxing community chimed in with their thoughts.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO