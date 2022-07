Ben Stokes believes his shock retirement from one-day cricket should act as a red flag for the international game, warning players “are not cars, you can’t just fill us up”.Monday’s surprise announcement on social media came with a pointed suggestion from Stokes that England’s fixture schedule was “unsustainable” and that he no longer felt able to meet its demands.Speaking ahead of his final ODI appearance against South Africa, the Test captain expanded on his decision to step away from the 50-over game at the age of 31 and hinted that others may find themselves pushed to the wall if the...

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO