Another huge match has been made official for SummerSlam that will pit The Miz against Logan Paul at “The Biggest Party of the Summer!”. On tonight’s edition of “Raw“, The Miz welcomed Logan Paul as a guest on his talk show. Paul grabbed a mic and asked if the Miz would accept his challenge for SummerSlam, but The Miz deflected the question by saying he wanted to talk about the good times the two had together. He proceeded to roll a clip of the two celebrating their WrestleMania 38 victory against the Mysterios. Paul tells the production truck to keep rolling the footage in order to show The Miz turning on him after the match. The Miz states that he was trying to teach Paul a lesson, so Paul asked what the intended lesson was. That’s when The Miz deflected the question again by hyping up Paul and all of his accomplishments in both his social media and athletic careers.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO