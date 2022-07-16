ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

SAPD celebrates retirement of an officer

By Chad Miller
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department announced today the retirement of Officer Irma Rodriguez, who’s dedicated more than 36 years of service to the...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sapd#Retirement#Police#Hostage#Polygraphy#The Honor Guard
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Uvalde mother who was cuffed trying to save kids claims she’s now being harassed by police

A mom who was handcuffed after she attempted to rescue her children from a school shooting in Uvalde last month says that she’s now being harassed by local police.On 24 May, after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom and brutally slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, Angeli Rose Gomez made her way down to Robb Elementary School in a valiant effort to save her own two sons, who were still trapped indoors, from the massacre that was unfolding behind the Texas school’s doors.However, when she attempted to broach the police line, she was told to stand...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy