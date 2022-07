A motorcyclist was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking beer at the Dallas Inn in Summerfield. James Edward Smith, 31, of Atlantic Beach, failed to maintain his lane while riding a motorcycle at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Smith had slurred speech and it appeared he had been drinking. He admitted he drank three beers about 30 minutes earlier at the Dallas Inn.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO