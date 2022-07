The United States women's national team will face Canada in the Concacaf W Championship final on Monday night. The USWNT and Canada have a long-standing rivalry that goes back to 1986, and after dominating their respective groups during the Concacaf tournament, the two sides will meet for the 63rd time during the final. The two teams enter Monday's championship game coming off similar runs in this tournament, as both sides have won all four games by shutout and scored 12 goals.

