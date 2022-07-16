ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, Central Phoenix by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 12:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Lee, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Cross; Greene; Lee; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Cross, St. Francis, Lee AR and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Archer, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Archer; Wichita EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Cotton Counties. In Texas, Wichita and Archer Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma; Payne; Tillman EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Logan, Payne, Oklahoma, Lincoln and Tillman Counties. In Texas, Wilbarger and Baylor Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Cave Creek, AZ
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
City
New River, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 16:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 430 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mountains Edge, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, Southern Highlands, Anthem, Mountains Edge, The Strip, Spring Valley, Green Valley, Enterprise, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, Paradise, Blue Diamond, Lake Las Vegas, Summerlin, Sloan, Railroad Pass, Seven Hills and Silverado Ranch. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada near mile marker 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; McClain; Pottawatomie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Cotton Counties. In Texas, Wichita and Archer Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Cramps
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Roger Mills; Washita; Woods; Woodward EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Dewey, Roger Mills, Custer, Woodward, Harper, Woods, Ellis, Beckham and Washita Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Greer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Major; Noble EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-18 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound Widespread rain is expected to continue through tonight and then another round of rain beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday. Additional rainfall is expected through most of next week. Expected additional rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning: Anchorage Bowl: 0.75" to 1.00" Matanuska Valley: 1.00" to 1.50" Susitna Valley: 0.50" to 1.50" Western Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Eastern Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Whittier and Portage Valley: 1.0" to 2.0" The prolonged rain event could push small streams and creeks to or slightly above bankfull. Smaller rivers could see water levels rise to bankfull, especially in the Mat-Su Valleys. Water levels along larger rivers are expected to remain below bankfull. The Kenai River is expected to remain at bankfull through next week as heavy rain works its way down into the river. In urban areas, ponding of water and localized flooding on poorly drained roadways is also possible. Please use caution when driving or when recreating along or on area waterways. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; South Central Utah EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100-105 possible, except up to 108 near St. George. * WHERE...Lower Washington County, South Central Utah and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Weber western Cache...east central Box Elder...Davis and west central Morgan Counties through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Tremonton to near Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Logan, Farmington, Brigham City, Tremonton, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Centerville, Smithfield, Washington Terrace, Riverdale and Hyrum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 320 and 384. Interstate 84 between mile markers 38 and 92. US Route 89 near mile marker 459. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, northwestern Duval and south central Charlton Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Bryceville, or 15 miles southwest of Callahan, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bryceville, Baldwin and Whitehouse Air Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality until 9 PM CDT this evening, as well as from 7 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20...for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area due to expected high concentrations of ozone. Persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity. The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus...carpooling...or avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours...and to avoid the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers motorcycles...weed trimmers...and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor burning. For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings, telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at 405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, several strong thunderstorms remain in the area capable of producing small hail and heavy rain which could lead to localized flash flooding.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet Outflow winds from developing showers will impact portions of Pueblo County through 345 PM MDT At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing showers which could produce strong outflow winds over portions of Pueblo County. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 159 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Elko, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. The dust will be over I-80 from west of Elko to Deeth, including Lamoille Highway from Lamoille to Elko. Locations impacted include Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Elko County through 245 PM PDT At 205 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 17 miles northwest of Currie, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief heavy rainfall along with gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wells, Ruby Valley, Clover Valley, Angel Lake and Secret Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, South Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Douglas; South Fulton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carroll, southwestern Douglas, northwestern Coweta and southwestern Fulton Counties through 545 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Seaton Lake, or 10 miles east of Carrollton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newnan, Carrollton, Whitesburg, Plant Yates, Byers Crossroads, Hannah, Arnco-Sargent, Seaton Lake, Fairplay, Dunaway Gardens, Clem, Roscoe and Madras. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy