UFC on ABC 3 play-by-play and live results

ELMONT, N.Y. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC on ABC 3 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).

UFC on ABC 3 takes place at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The main card airs on ABC and streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

In the main event, former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (15-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) takes on Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) in a key fight at 145 pounds. In the co-feature, Amanda Lemos (11-2-1 MMA, 5-2 UFC) meets Michelle Waterson (18-9 MMA, 6-5 UFC) in a women’s flyweight bout. In addition, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) makes the drop to flyweight for the first time to take on Lauren Murphy (15-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 11 a.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ and 2 p.m. ET for the main card on ABC/ESPN+.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC on ABC 3 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Nolan King (@mma_kings) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 3.

Emily Ducote vs. Jessica Penne

Round 1 – Ducote opens in the middle and tries to push Penne back. Penne answers with a kick and jabs. A minute in, Ducote lands a nice left hook that pops Penne’s head back. Ducote works a low kick. Penne drops down and threatens a takedown, but bails out of it when Ducote backs away. Penne again drops for a takedown, but Ducote easily defends and briefly ties Penne up and pushes her to the fence. Ducote continues to work low leg kicks, and they’re starting to add up. Penne gets inside and ties up her in a muay Thai clinch and tries to land knees, but Ducote breaks away. Ducote keeps on with the leg kicks, which is proving to be her best weapon. Penne throws a nice teep, and with a minute left, they have a nice exchange of hands. Ducote throws to the body, then a left to the head. Again she goes to the body. Ducote continues to throw the leg kicks, and then lands a great right hand. She must’ve landed 20 leg kicks in the round. MMA Junkie gives Ducote a 10-9 opening frame.

Round 2 – Penne throws a kick to the body. Ducote answers with one of her own. A big right hand for Ducote lands, right after another leg kick that has Penne grimacing, and it forces Penne to look for another takedown. But it’s not there. Ducote is defending any Penne takedown threat pretty easily. And she lands a left hand, then another. Penne answers with a 1-2 combination, but Ducote is there to fire back. Penne lands a jab halfway through the round, then tries again for a double-leg takedown – and again, Ducote easily sprawls out of it. Ducote keeps landing, but Penne finally gets through with a few punches and has Ducote’s nose bleeding. They exchange hands with 50 seconds left in the round. Ducote lands a bunch of punches with 30 seconds left. Penne ties her up with a clinch, but doesn’t land enough to make a difference. It’s another 10-9 round for Ducote on the MMA Junkie unofficial card.

Round 3 – Ducote attacks Penne’s calf right out of the gate with the low kicks. That’s been the story of the fight for her. Penne throws a good front kick, but Ducote drops more calf kicks and Penne is limping on her left leg. Ducote lands a right that hurts Penne. Penne is backed against the fence and she’s in trouble as long as Ducote keeps working the kicks. And she’s throwing them. Ducote lands another right. Penne tries a front high kick, but Ducote backs away. Penne lands a right, but it’s not going to put Ducote in any kind of trouble. Midway through the final round, Ducote has landed 35 of 43 leg kicks at a clip of more than 80 percent. Penne is staying tough and lands a right hand. Then another gets through. But she definitely needs a Hail Mary home-run shot if she wants to win the fight. Ducote lands another slapping leg kick. Another kick gets through. Penne is going to have one hell of a time walking for a few days. With 30 seconds left, Ducote can put this on cruise control. Penne still fires away, but it’s still Ducote leading the dance. Ducote gets another 10-9 round and should have a 30-27 win in the fight for a really successful UFC debut.

Result: Emily Ducote def. Jessica Penne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Photos: Emily Ducote def. Jessica Penne at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Emily Ducote (12-6 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Jessica Penne (14-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Judging: Eric Colon, Doug Crosby 29-28 (R1, R3 Ducote); Dave Tirelli 30-27

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Round 1 – Grant comes forward 15 seconds in and throws a left, but Stoltzfus fires back quickly and sets him off balance. Grant dips down and throws a right overhand, then throws a left. Stoltzfus tries a leg kick, but Grant slides out of the way. Grant lands a big right hand a few seconds later, but Stoltzfus stays on his feet. Stoltzfus throws a big right 90 seconds in. Grant lands to the body, then tries a punch up top and threatens to take Stoltzfus off his feet. With three minutes left, Stoltzfus shoots in and works for a takedown. Grant defends, but his back is against the fence. He pushes away and eats a right hand in order to do so. Stoltzfus tries a left kick up high, but Grant dodges it. Grants lands a nice left hook when they get inside. Stoltzfus has a little blood near his left eye. He lands a kick, but Grant lands harder. Grant lands a couple punches with 15 seconds left. Stoltzfus tries to get after it with a few punches and a kick late, but it’s a 10-9 round on the Junkie scorecard for Grant in a reasonably close round.

Round 2 – Stoltzfus lands a nice right hand 15 seconds in. Stoltzfus tries a few more leg kicks. Grant throws a punch, then an interesting hopping kick to the leg. Grant comes inside, but Stoltzfus tries to time a right hand and is just a smidge too late with it. Grant throws a front kick, then a left midway through. Stoltzfus tries a jumping knee, then a kick. With two minutes left, Stoltzfus moves in for a takedown. He tries to get him off balance, but Grant stays upright during the single-leg attempt. They clinch up while Stoltzfus keeps working to bring him to the canvas by switching from single to double. Finally, he gets him down with 70 seconds left. Stoltzfus takes his back and lands some punches while Grant covers up. With 45 seconds left, he gets a body triangle and pulls back to work for the rear-naked choke. He’s got it, but Grant works out of it. With 20 seconds left, he tries again, but Grant fights it off. Stoltzfus hammers away with punches hoping for enough to get a stoppage. He lands a slam from on top late, but Grant survives. It’s a 10-9 round for Stoltzfus on the Junkie card and it could be even heading to the last round.

Round 3 – Stoltzfus could be up two rounds, depending on how the judges saw the first one. If not, it’s even. Stoltzfus looks like he has a lot more left in the tank than Grant. Grant lands and puts Stoltzfus off balance while he tries to get away. Grant drops a left hook in there with 90 seconds left, then lands a nice counter right hand. A left hook comes again not long after. Stoltzfus drills Grant with a big overhand right with three minutes left. Stoltzfus shoots for a takedown, but Grant gets out of the way and lands another right quickly afterward. Stoltzfus tries a spinning kick, but Grnat is out of the way. But Stoltzfus gets in, drops down and scoops Grant up. He carries him into the center of the cage and is about to drop him down with a big slam. There it is. If he can stay on top the rest of the way, that’s the fight for Stoltzfus. He moves into half-guard and lands punches. Grant doesn’t seem like he’s very interested in working his way back to the feet. Stoltzfus lands punches with Grant in survival mode. Stoltzfus steps over to mount with 12 seconds left. He lands elbows and a couple punches to close. It’s a 10-9 round for Stoltzfus, and he should have a 29-28 win – possibly a 30-27.

Result: Dustin Stoltzfus def. Dwight Grant via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Photos: Dustin Stoltzfus def. Dwight Grant at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Dustin Stoltzfus (14-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC), Dwight Grant (11-6 MMA, 3-5 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Dan Miragliotta

Judging: Mike Bell, Derek Cleary, Chris Lee 30-27

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung

Round 1 – Jacoby pushes forward quickly and gets Jung’s back to the fence. He lands a big leg kick from Jacoby, who had a highly successful kickboxing career before he moved back to MMA. Jacoby keeps working low kicks. Jung gets inside and gets a punch off. Jung throws some more and Jacoby motions him to keep coming forward. So Jung does and lands a jumping knee that has Jacoby smiling. He lands a punch right after. Jacoby threatens kicks with both legs and tries to land a punch, but Jung lands a 1-2 combo. But then out of nowhere, Jacoby drills Jung with a right hand behind the ear and puts him flat on his back. Referee Kevin MacDonald gets inside to make sure Jacoby doesn’t land anything else. The fight’s over. Jung pops up pretty quickly and wants to know why the fight was stopped, but it was a pretty clean one-punch KO, and Jung may have come back to a little when his head hit the canvas.

Result: Dustin Jacoby def. Da-un Jung via knockout – Round 1, 3:13

Recap: Dustin Jacoby lands clean, walk-off KO of Da-un Jung

Photos: Dustin Jacoby def. Da-un Jung at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) vs. Da-un Jung (15-3-1 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Kevin MacDonald

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Round 1 – They touch gloves and get rolling. Burns moves in quickly and tries to get the fight to the canvas. Algeo defends and they tie up on the fence. Algeo turns Burns around and stays clinched. But that may be a mistake to not break off. Burns reverses and takes him to the canvas. He gets on top and has Algeo in a bad way. He has a triangle choke and threatens to get an armbar, too. Algeo somehow manages to avoid the worst spot, and they scramble. Burns keeps it on and again looks for an arm. Algeo reverses again and is on top, but Burns keeps the triangle. About midway through the round, Algeo manages to get out of the choke – and almost miraculously finds himself on top looking to work ground-and-pound from Burns’ half-guard. Burns gets back to full guard, but Algeo throws punches. Burns tries to punch from his back, but Algeo showboats a little and dodges them all. He lands big elbows from up top with 90 seconds left and a few punches. Burns tries to escape, but Algeo hits him and seems to have him hurt. Burns falls back to his back, and Algeo gets the position on top again and wants to look for the finish with a minute left. With 40 seconds left, Algeo lets him up. Burns is slow to get up. Algeo takes him down with 20 seconds left and lands a bunch of punches late. Burns survives the round, but he’s exhausted and it might be an accomplishment if he can answer the bell for the second.

Round 2 – Burns is up for the second, but referee Keith Peterson brings the doctor in to look at him before letting him continue. Just before the doc came in, Burns’ older brother Gilbert was heard imploring him to come out for the second. Burns gets a takedown 20 seconds in, but Algeo easily works his own way to the top and he’ll have a full four and a half minutes to work Burns over. With four minutes left, Algeo goes back to his feet and will let Burns back up. Instead, though, he kicks him and dives back in – but Burns grabs his ankle. Algeo gets loose, and after a few seconds, Algeo moves away to let him back up. Burns can’t do it. Peterson warns him to get up or the fight is over, and Burns can’t do it. The fight’s done. It’s a TKO win for Algeo, and Burns is laying on the canvas crying – perhaps because he injured a previously messed up knee.

Result: Bill Algeo def. Herbert Burns via TKO (retirement) – Round 2, 1:50

Recap: Bill Algeo survives insane triangle choke before Herbert Burns fades in bizarre finish

Photos: Bill Algeo def. Herbert Burns at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Bill Algeo (15-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Herbert Burns (11-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Keith Peterson

Jack Shore vs. Ricky Simon

Round 1 – Shore takes the center, but Simon opens with a calf kick. He lands a few more. They tie up along the fence a minute in, and Simon pushes Shore’s back to the fence. Simon throws a shoulder, but Shore breaks loose after 30 seconds. Shore kicks up high midway through the round, but Simon blocks it. Simon shoots for a takedown, but Shore stays up. A second later, though, Simon lands a punch and Shore doesn’t seem to like it. Simon again pushes in for a takedown attempt and gets Shore’s back to the cage. He briefly drops down looking for the clean takedown, but comes back up and gets double underhooks. Shore lands a good knee with 35 seconds left and uses it to break free. His jab is there late in the round, and he threatens with a left hook. The jab is there again late. Those jabs make it a pretty close round, but MMA Junkie will give it to Simon 10-9, just barely, for the cage control.

Round 2 – Shore pushes forward and looks for a takedown, but it’s not there. Simon pushes him to the fence, but Shore lands a punch. Simon lands a punch to the body, and they go back to the center, where Simon lands a jab. Shore lands a combination, then clinches Simon up. But Simon reverses and takes Shore to the canvas for his first official takedown. Shore posts up on his knee and gets back to his feet. But Simon drops down for a level change, scoops Shore up, and he’s going to have a massive takedown available to him. He carries Shore across the cage and lands a big takedown on the fence. Shore doesn’t need long to get up, though. But back on the feet, Simon lands a right hand to the temple and Shore is hurt. Shore wobbles. He falls. Simon is on him quickly in full mount. He gets his back, then his neck. He’s going to have an arm-triangle choke. Shore is in deep trouble. It looks tight, and sure enough, Shore has to tap for the first loss of his career.

Result: Ricky Simon def. Jack Shore via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:28

Recap: Ricky Simon ends Jack Shore’s perfect record, calls out Sean O’Malley

Photos: Ricky Simon def. Jack Shore at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Ricky Simon (20-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Jack Shore (16-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano

Round 1 – A fight between former teammates closes out the prelims. Soriano kicks high 15 seconds in, but it’s blocked. Lungiambula pushes his hand out and tries to measure things. Soriano pushes forward quickly and gets Lungiambula to the fence. He level changes and threatens a takedown, but it’s not there. Lungiambula lands a left jab back in the middle, then kicks high. Soriano backs him up again and kicks to the middle. But Lungiambula throws a straight right and backs Soriano up. Lungiambula throws a huge right hand, but Soriano slips away from him. A few seconds later, he switches stances and lands a huge leg kick that takes Soriano off his feet. He goes to the canvas and wrestles with Soriano briefly, but midway through he lets Soriano back up. Lungiambula throws a right high kick, then lands a punch to the body. Soriano throws a left that is partially blocked. Lungiambula kicks again and nearly takes Soriano off his feet. With 90 seconds left, Soriano lands some heavy shots, but Lungiambula takes him down where he can avoid the power shots. Lungiambula holds him, but Soriano gets back to his feet. Lungiambula takes him down again with 20 seconds left, but Soriano again is back up quickly. It’s a 10-9 opening round for Lungiambula on the unofficial Junkie scorecard.

Round 2 – Lungiambula appears to have a rib injury on his right side. He opens up pushing Soriano back and throws a seriously heavy kick. But out of nowhere, Soriano drills him with a counter left hand that is absolutely on the money. Lungiambula hits the canvas. Soriano is on top of him and with three punches, it’s over. It’s a big knockout win for Soriano, and Lungiambula gets back to his feet wondering what happened.

Result: Punahele Soriano def. Dalcha Lungiambula via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 0:28

Recap: Punahele Soriano KOs Dalcha Lungiambula to get back on track

Photos: Punahele Soriano def. Dalcha Lungiambula at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Punahele Soriano (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Dan Miragliotta

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Round 1 – Big fight for former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, who is down to flyweight for the first time. Murphy takes the center and chases Tate bback quickly. Tate gets inside and lands a few short punches to the body. Murphy lands a right quickly, but Tate moves to take her down. Murphy sprawls out of it, though, and stays right on Tate with some punches that land. Murphy lands a pair of jabs. Tate tries to kick up high, and not long after, Tate lands her best punch of the fight so far. Tate circles outside and throws a front kick. Murphy lands punches and looks good. Midway through the round, Murphy drops down for a takedown. She drags Tate down briefly, but Tate is back to her feet without truly going down. Tate works to reverse the position and pushes Murphy to the fence and drags Murphy down herself. But as soon as Murphy hits the canvas, she’s back up. Tate lands a shoulder strike, then a right hand. They work back and forth in the clinch and Tate lands a knee to the body, She tries to pull Murphy’s head down, but can’t land a knee. Tate lands another knee, but Murphy breaks free with 20 seconds left. It’s a close round, but MMA Junkie gives it just by a smidge to Tate, 10-9, for the late control.

Round 2 – Tate lands a solid punch, but Murphy has Tate’s nose busted up pretty good. Murphy lands a takedown about 100 seconds in, and she lands big punches while Tate tries to get back to her feet. With Tate back up, Murphy lands a solid elbow. Tate gets some urgency and pushes forward. Murphy lands a few jabs and pops Tate’s head back with one. Midway through, Tate gets inside and ties things up. She looks for knees in the clinch, but Murphy lands an elbow. Tate fires back and lands nicely. They trade jabs, but Murphy’s appear to be much stronger. With 90 seconds left, Murphy shoots for a takedown, but Tate defends it. Murphy lands an uppercut, and Tate ties her up along the fence. With 25 seconds left, Tate lands a huge elbow. But down the stretch, she can’t get anything else off. MMA Junkie scores the second for Murphy, 10-9.

Round 3 – Tate may need to be urgent. It might be even, but very well could be 2-0 Murphy. A minute in, Tate works for a takedown and gets it, but Murphy defends it well enough to be on top. The fight goes back to the middle pretty quickly. The mouse under Tate’s left eye looks pretty rough. It’s really swollen up after the second round. They tie up midway through the round and Murphy lands a big left, then a right elbow on Tate’s eye. Tate kicks up the middle with two minutes left, and she has a jab behind it. With 90 seconds left, a bit of a firefight breaks out. Murphy shoots for a takedown, and Tate tries to get a guillotine choke. It’s not there, but they stay tied up. Murphy lands a knee to the body with a minute left. They break apart with 45 seconds left, and Tate probably needs to land a Hail Mary. It’s not going to come. MMA Junkie scores the last for Murphy, 10-9, and the fight for her 29-28 – though it very easily could be a 30-27.

Result: Lauren Murphy def. Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Recap: Lauren Murphy batters Miesha Tate to spoil flyweight debut

Photos: Lauren Murphy def. Miesha Tate at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Lauren Murphy (16-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Miesha Tate (19-9 MMA, 6-6 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee: Kevin MacDonald

Judging: Doug Crosby, Dave Tirelli 30-27; Derek Cleary 29-28 (R1-2 Murphy)

List

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Round 1 – Huge ovation for Shane Burgos, a native New Yorker. Biggest ovation of the night so far. Burgos pushes Jourdain back. Jourdain throws a pair of kicks up high, but Burgos keeps pushing him back. Burgos throws a low kick that’s on the money, and 45 seconds in Jourdain has to back out of there when Burgos puts a nice combination on him. Burgos gets inside for a takedown attempt and puts Jourdain on the canvas. Jourdain works for a guillotine choke, but it’s not there. Burgos scrambles and takes Jourdain’s back. He gets a body triangle and takes Jourdain’s back. He’ll look for the rear-naked choke. Ref Keith Peterson looks in on Jourdain, but he’s OK. Jourdain gets back to his feet and Burgos’ mouthpiece goes flying. Jourdain lets him get it back in and they start back in he middle halfway through the round. Jourdain gets a trip with two minutes left, then lands a left hook. Jourdain lands a knee and keeps Burgos pushed on the fence. Jourdain has turned things around nicely and lands a punch on the break. Jourdain kicks to the body and they tie up again. Jourdain lands a knee to the body. Burgos lands an inside leg kick, then another down low. Jourdain throws a flying knee late. It’s a very close first round and could go either way, but MMA Junkie will go 10-9 – barely – to Jourdain.

Round 2 – Burgos lands a nice left hand, but Jourdain lands a right on the other side of it. Past a minute in, Burgos takes Jourdain’s back on the feet. He’s in backpack mode. he’s not really going after a choke actively, but landing short punches to the body. Jourdain tries to shake him off and does for a second, but Burgos maintains the body triangle when the fight spills to the canvas. Burgos is getting a little high on the back, but adjusts to stay in the position. With 1:45 left, Burgos briefly puts a choke on, but pulls away quickly. Burgos finally goes after the choke with a minute left. He’s squeezing hard. He’s not under the chin, but it’s going to be painful enough on the jaw to be a threat. He lets loose with it, and Jourdain survives the round. But it’s an easy 10-9 for Burgos.

Round 3 – Burgos puts the pressure on early, but Jourdain lands a good jab. Ninety seconds in, Jourdain puts some good combinations together. His left hand is on ponit. Burgos shoots in for a takedown attempt, but Jourdain starts to put a big combination on him with short punches, then a bigger one. It forces Burgos to look for a takedown, but Jourdain listens to his coaches and makes sure to stay away from going after a guillotine choke that could lead to him on bottom. He lands knees and Burgos tries to ground himself to avoid them. He gets in tight and starts putting a ton of punches on Burgos – body, head, body, head, over and over again. Jourdain is landing punches in bunches – they’re not huge, but they’re adding up. He lands a jumping knee, then an uppercut. Then a pair of right hands. Burgos has a chin, but Jourdain is putting it on him with 90 seconds left. Burgos is trying to smile through it, but he’s getting lit up. With a minute left, Jourdain lands a kick and backs Burgos up. But Burgos manages to get a miracle clinch and ties Jourdain up. Burgos holds on for most of the rest of the round before a late head kick for Jourdain. It’s a 10-9 round for Jourdain, and MMA Junkie gives him the fight 29-28.

Result: Shane Burgos def. Charles Jourdain via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Photos: Shane Burgos def. Charles Jourdain at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Shane Burgos (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC), Charles Jourdain (13-5-1 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee: Keith Peterson

Judging: Eric Colon, Chris Lee 29-28 (R1-2 10-9 Burgos); Mike Bell 28-28 (R1, R3 Jourdain; R2 10-8 Burgos)

Su Mudaerji vs. Matt Schnell

Round 1 – They start mixing it up pretty early. Mudaerji works kicks, elbows and knees. Schnell tries to track him down and 90 seconds in has a perfect level change and takes Mudaerji down. He gets to mount quickly and tries to take his back. Mudaerji rolls back over and Schnell drops punches on him. With three minutes left, Schnell takes his back. Mudaerji tries to turn through the body triangle and does. Now Mudaerji is on top and threatening to get ground and pound going. Schnell closes up his guard to defend. Mudaerji postures up, but Schnell can’t quite get back to his feet. With 100 seconds left, Schnell threatens with a triangle choke, but Mudaerji picks him up and slams him down. After, though, Schnell gets back on top and now will throw some punches and elbows. Mudaerji throws elbows from his back on the canvas. Schnell gets a 10-9 first round on the unofficial Junkie card.

Round 2 – We get a stoppage 15 seconds into the round when Mudaerji drills him with a low kick. Mudaerji hurts Schnell on the restart. Schnell tries to fire back, but Mudaerji lands again. A few seconds later, Mudaerji seems to slip, but Schnell can’t take advantage. With 90 seconds left, Mudaerji drills Schnell with a left hand to the chin and puts him on the canvas. He pounces and tries to put him away, but Schnell gets back to his feet. But a few seconds later, Mudaerji lands a big standing elbow. He lands a couple more seconds later. With three minutes left, Mudaerji agaian throws one that hurts him. Somehow, Schnell stays on his feet. Halfway through the round, Schnell lands a couple right hands, but then eats anotehr elbow. Mudaerji starts putting it on him with punches, but Schnell stays in zombie momde and survives. And then Schnell hurts Mudaerji with a punch. he takes him down and gets to full mount. Schnell starts hammering himm with elbows and punches. Mudaerji is in trouble. It’s going to get stopped. Mudaerji is cut open and bleeding. But somehow Mudaerji rolls him over and gets to the top. Schnell tries for a triangle choke. Mudaerji is bleeding everywhere from Schnell’s massive onslaught of elbows from the mount. Schnell gets the triangle choke. Referee Jacob Montalvo is checking on Mudaerji – and he’s out! It’s an absolutely classic comeback. Schnell should’ve been out about a half-dozen times on the feet, and he survived, rallied, and put Mudaerji out cold with a choke. He might get an extra $100,000 later tonight – it’ll be hard to top this one for Fight of the Night, and Schnell may get a double with Performance of the Night, too.

Result: Matt Schnell def. Su Mudaerji via technical submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 4:24

Recap: Twitter reacts to Matt Schnell’s insane Comeback of the Year contender at UFC on ABC 3

Photos: Matt Schnell def. Su Mudaerji at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Matt Schnell (16-7 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Su Mudaerji (16-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC),

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Round 1 – Jingliang kicks to the lead leg, but Salikhov throws a gorgeous spinning wheel kick. Jingliang blocks it, but Salikhov introduced it early. Jingliang pushes forward with a combination, then lands another inside leg kick. Salikhov answers with a kick of his own to the lead leg, then throws another spinning kick, but to the body. Jingliang throws a heavy kick to the lead leg. But when he throws one to the right leg, Salikhov uses it to scoop him up for a takedown. Jingliang has to settle into things on his back in guard. Referee Dan Miragliotta tells them to get busy, so Salikhov throws a few punches. He postures up, then goes back to his feet with two minutes left in the round. Salikhov throws another spinning kick to the body, then checks Jingliang’s kick. Yet another spinning kick glances off Jingliang’s forearm. It’s not a blowout by any stretch, but Salikhov gets a 10-9 first round on the Junkie card.

Round 2 – Salikhov puts Jingliang on the canvas with a right hand early, then narrowly misses a spinning back kick. Jingliang is light on his feet and pushes forward with a combination, but can’t land. Jingliang tries to get inside, but can’t do much with it and backs out just out of the reach of a Salikhov uppercut. Midway through the round, Jingliang gets a takedown and tries to work some ground-and-pound. But Salikhov gets back to his feet. Salikhov lands a right hand with two minutes left, but it appears Jingliang is the fresher fighter. Salikhov throws another spinning kick, but Jingliang sees it coming. Salikhov seems to be looking at the clock, but he’s got about 90 seconds left. With 55 seconds left, Jingliang lands a huge right hand that doesn’t take Salikhov off his feet, but has him retreating. He lands again. Salikhov shoots for a takedown, but Jingliang stuffs it. Jingliang stays patient. He throws a punch to the body, then absolutely drills Salikhov again with a left, then a right. Salikhov hits the canvas, and Jingliang piles on with punches to get the stoppage.

Result: Li Jingliang def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:38

Recap: Li Jingliang rallies to stop Muslim Salikhov with second-round TKO

Photos: Li Jingliang def. Muslim Salikhov at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA, 11-5 UFC), Muslim Salikhov (18-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee: Dan Miragliotta

Amanda Lemos vs. Michelle Waterson

Round 1 – Co-main event time. Lemos goes to the center. She’s the biggest favorite on the card at more than 3-1. Waterson circles outside while Lemos looks for an opening. Lemos kicks up the middle, but Waterson answers with a kick to the chest. They trade low leg kicks, and Lemos fires back with another kick, then a jab. A body kick lands nicely for Lemos. Waterson kicks up high a couple minutes in, but Lemos answers with a combination of punches. Lemos kicks the lead leg. Waterson goes up the middle again with a kick, but Lemos is out of the way. Lemos misses a big kick, and Waterson tries an axe kick, but it’s off the mark. Waterson kicks to the body, then continues to circle outside. With a minute left, Lemos tries to get inside, but Waterson takes her to the canvas. Lemos holds on to limit what Waterson can do. She tries to push out, but Waterson holds on. She lands a solid right hand late just before the horn. Despite the late rally on the canvas, the close round goes to Lemos, 10-9, on the Junkie card.

Round 2 – Waterson works some kicks to create some distance, then lands a couple side kicks up the middle. Lemos counters with a punch, then a kick of her own. Waterson shoots for a takedown, but Lemos catches her in a guillotine choke. She jumps guard and takes the fight to the canvas. She elevates to increase the pressure. It’s tight, and suddenly Lemos lets it go. Waterson sits up out of it, but Kevin MacDonald hasn’t stopped the fight. But Waterson acknowledges that she tapped. Replays show that she indeed did. Pretty sportswomanlike move by Lemos to let go of it after Waterson tapped – though that’s a dangerous thing to do since the ref hadn’t stopped it. Still, it’s a submission win for the heavy favorite.

Result: Amanda Lemos def. Michelle Waterson via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:48

Recap: Amanda Lemos taps Michelle Waterson with tight choke

Photos: Amanda Lemos def. Michelle Waterson at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Amanda Lemos (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Michelle Waterson (18-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee: Kevin MacDonald

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Round 1 – Main event time, and a pretty important one in the featherweight division. Champion Alexander Volkanovski said he’s ready for the winner – even though the winner will just have a streak of one fight, which obviously isn’t a streak. Still, whoever gets his hand raised could be poised for a title shot, which Ortega has had a pair of. Ortega is the favorite, but not by a lot. Rodriguez lands a good straight right. Ortega pushes in with some pressure. He throws some combos, but Rodriguez lands nice with a left – even though he’s already cut open. But Rodriguez lands again, and then hits a knee. Ortega changes levels, then ties Rodriguez up and pushes him to the fence. He lands a knee. Ortega keeps working for a takedown, but Rodriguez is staying upright for now. Rodriguez tries to land a few open-hand hits to the face and ear area hoping to break free. Midway through, Ortega still has him tied up. With 90 seconds left, Rodriguez finally breaks through and lands a big right hand, then a good kick. But with a minute to go, Ortega takes Rodriguez down. They scramble for a few seconds. Rodriguez is working for an armbar, but Ortega pulls it out. And suddenly, Ortega just stops. He lays back on the canvas. He’s hurt. His right shoulder appears to have popped out of socket, when he pulled it away from the armbar attempt, and that’s it. It’s over. It’s going to be a TKO win for Rodriguez. It’s absolutely an anti-climactic end to the fight and the event.

Result: Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 4:11

Recap: Yair Rodriguez wins after Brian Ortega suffers early shoulder injury

Photos: Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega at UFC on ABC 3: Best photos

Records: Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC), Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+

Referee: Keith Peterson

List