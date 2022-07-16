Hensley: Incredible pictures from the 'final frontier'

“I’ve left forevermore, and I’m floating in most peculiar way and the stars look very different today.”

From the song “Space Oddity,” by David Bowie

If the first images are any indication, we have a lot to look forward to from the James Webb Space Telescope launched by NASA last Christmas.

Its first pictures were made public earlier this week, offering breathtaking depth, scope and detail of the universe. Never before have we been able to see so deeply and so clearly into space. How many of us have peered into the skies on a moonlit West Texas night and wondered what might be out there?

The Webb telescope, vastly more powerful than its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, is capturing mind-blowing images of ancient distant galaxies and a more comprehensive picture of the vastness of the universe. Not bad for its first few days on the job.

For example, according to NASA, a Webb image covers a patch of sky about the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground, revealing thousands of galaxies in a small slice of the cosmos.

“Today, we present humanity with a groundbreaking new view of the cosmos from the James Webb Space Telescope – a view the world has never seen before,” Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, said in a news release from the agency. “These images, including the deepest infrared view of our universe that has ever been taken, show us how Webb will help to uncover the answers to questions we don’t even yet know to ask; questions that will help us better understand our universe and humanity’s place within it.”

These space and science stories, no matter how spectacular, seem to spark two reactions from people. There’s the crowd who can’t get enough and who will soak up every available detail. Then there’s also the group largely uninterested in all things space-related, seeing stories like this as excessive money spent unnecessarily with zero personal benefit.

There is also a tendency to not pay as close attention because the numbers and terms can be difficult to accurately quantify (light-years and billions), and the objects sometimes difficult to distinguish in provided photos. Most everyone understands “blood moon” and “lunar eclipse,” but exoplanets and deep space concepts don’t always yield the same interest.

That said, the Webb telescope story is a big deal primarily because of what we are yet to learn. The mission is expected to last at least 10 years while NASA officials say it has enough fuel to handle 20 years. To think about what other images might be returned in future years is exciting. The ambitious undertaking is a joint operation involving NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

According to NASA, the Webb telescope already has also provided an insightful look at a planet outside of our solar system that indicates water may be present there. Will we find that other planets might be habitable? Will we discover planets that are already inhabited? Sounds like something out of a “Star Trek” script, but the Webb telescope will indeed, to paraphrase a familiar line from bygone television days, boldly go where we haven’t gone before.

Among other early highlights, it has provided pictures of the Southern Ring Nebula, which is about 2,000 light years away, and a compact group of galaxies known as Stephan’s Quintet, giving scientists a look at what happens among interacting galaxies, according to information from NASA.

Whether one is a science person or not, this should strike people as interesting and was well worth the wait. Work on the Webb telescope project began in 2004 and was hampered by a series of delays. However, these dramatic first pictures make the work, expense and effort worth it.

Really, the Webb telescope project represents the best of humanity. Thousands of people from more than a dozen countries have invested incredible amounts of time into making it possible, according to published reports. It is human ingenuity at its very best, pushing the boundaries to uncover new knowledge.

“Today is the start of something truly revolutionary in astronomical research. The universe will never look the same again – it will appear grander, more dynamic and more detailed than ever before,” Kenneth Sembach, the director at the Space Telescope Science Institute, said in NASA’s news release.

As incredible as these first pictures are, the best is yet to come.

