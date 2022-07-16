ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

Man accused of taking 'kickbacks' for securing contract for associate's firm pleads guilty

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPJyv_0gi9RYac00

A Delaware, Ohio man pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud against his employer, a Gallatin County sheet steel mill, according to documents filed Monday in federal court in Covington.

Federal prosecutors say Jaymin Vinson, a former engineer at Nucor Steel Gallatin, received "kickbacks" in exchange for his help in steering the contract for a mill expansion project to an engineering, architecture and construction firm led by an associate of his.

Through his work with Nucor, Vinson, 41, met Tony Berenyi, owner of the South Carolina-based Berenyi Inc., while working on a separate project in 2008, prosecutors said , adding the pair formed a years-long professional and personal relationship.

In court documents, prosecutors said the two men had dinner in late 2017 at Belterra Casino Hotel and Berenyi proposed paying Vinson a "finder's fee" for steering the contract for the mill expansion project to Berenyi Inc.

The arrangement, according to prosecutors, was a "kickback scheme" in which Berenyi agreed to pay Vinson a portion of his firm's net profits or gross billings from the project.

The kickback began in June 2018 during the initial consultation phase of the project, prosecutors said, adding Berenyi's firm included those payments as a cost in its proposal to Nucor for construction management services, without the company's knowledge or approval.

Berenyi's firm received a construction management services contract for the mill expansion project, valued at $14.9 million, in October 2018, according to the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Vinson was paid by Berenyi's company from the billings it received from Nucor for services the firm provided, according to prosecutors.

From June 2018 to March 2019, prosecutors said, Vinson received eight separate payments via wire transfer or check from Berenyi or his company totaling $452,125.

Nucor was unaware of the alleged kickback scheme, prosecutors said in court filings.

Berenyi exposed the payments to Nucor in November 2019, prosecutors say, adding Vinson was fired following an investigation. Nucor terminated its contract with Berenyi Inc. in December 2019, according to court filings.

Prosecutors say the full loss to Nucor was around $1.1 million, or 15% of the payments the company made to Berenyi Inc. before the contract's termination.

A search of federal court records did not return any results for criminal charges filed against Berenyi. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky said she "cannot talk about any potential or ongoing investigations."

Vinson's attorney also didn't respond to a request for comment.

'All of my customers are my friends'

Berenyi said his firm has worked with Nucor for 25 years on various projects. He denied the allegations and said Vinson extorted his company.

According to Berenyi, Vinson represented Nucor as the project manager for the steel mill expansion and he was in charge of the invoices.

He said he never negotiated fees with Vinson. It was only after his firm was awarded the mill expansion contract that Vinson "started squeezing us," Berenyi added.

Berenyi said he informed Nucor as soon as solid evidence of Vinson's alleged extortion was gathered.

He and Vinson have known each other since 2008, Berenyi said, but he treated Vinson no differently than any other customer. "All of my customers are my friends," Berenyi told The Enquirer. "I get to know them intimately."

Court records show Vinson faces possible penalties of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of probation. As part of his plea, Vinson has agreed to forfeit the $452,125 he received.

Vinson is scheduled to appear for sentencing before District Court Judge David Bunning on March 8, according to court filings.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man accused of taking 'kickbacks' for securing contract for associate's firm pleads guilty

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio unhappy with service, threatens clerk, vandalizes store

ABOVE: Surveillance video of the suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing and stealing from a convenience store in June. The video does not have sound. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said vandalized and stole from a convenience store last month. According to a Columbus police Facebook post made Monday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Teens used stolen Kias to break into Obetz store, steal guns

OBETZ, Ohio — Several guns were stolen from a gun shop in Obetz and law enforcement said multiple teenage suspects used stolen cars to break their way into the store. According to an Obetz police report, it was around 4:30 in the morning last Monday when police were called after cars rammed a back door at Vance Outdoors. The suspects ran into the gun shop and stole about a half dozen guns.
OBETZ, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Delaware State
Covington, OH
Crime & Safety
Delaware, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Delaware, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Covington, OH
State
South Carolina State
Fox 19

Amid deadly SWAT standoff, hotel worker says she had to keep cleaning rooms

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Employees at the Mason hotel where a jail escapee was shot by SWAT members last week describe the incident’s brutal aftermath. One housekeeper says she was made to continue her work cleaning rooms while the SWAT situation remained active. Her boyfriend, a maintenance man, says he has trauma from vacuuming up the blood stains afterward.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bicyclist busted for drugs

A simple police warning turned into multiple charges for a Bellefontaine man Saturday night. Police observed Angelo Wiggins riding his bicycle on East Lake Avenue when he started riding on the wrong side of the road. Wiggins turned right onto Detroit Street where the officer pulled alongside him and informed...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Shooting in Fairfield County

Fairfield County – Fairfield sheriff’s department is looking for a sedan that may have been involved in a shooting. According to early reports, around 10:30 pm shooting has been reported at 10100 Block of SIXTEENTH RD SW Stoutsville in Fairfield county. Deputies are on the scene now and...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bunning
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Democratic Party calls on Dave Yost to resign

Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters on Tuesday called on Dave Yost to resign from his position as Ohio attorney general. The move comes after a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim was forced to go to Indiana for an abortion as a consequence of a highly restrictive abortion law that Yost had supported. While Yost and other Republicans had raised doubts about the girl’s existence, Columbus police last week arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of rape in connection with the incident.
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Traffic stop leads to a multitude of charges for a Bellefontaine man

A Bellefontaine man was given a multitude of charges following a traffic stop just before 3 o'clock Monday afternoon. Initially, Bellefontaine Police were on patrol on East Lake Avenue near South Main Street when they spotted a truck operated by Michael Baumgartner, 63, on South Main. Authorities were familiar with...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

ACLU calls out Cincinnati schools, police for ‘over-policing,’ lack of accountability

A new study by the ACLU of Ohio recommended that the Cincinnati Public Schools system address what they found as inequity and “exclusionary discipline disparities,” in part by breaking ties with the city’s police department. The ACLU and its Campaign for Smart Justice partnered with the Young Activists Coalition to research disciplinary practices at the […] The post ACLU calls out Cincinnati schools, police for ‘over-policing,’ lack of accountability appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickbacks#Sentencing#Nucor Steel Gallatin#Berenyi Inc#Belterra Casino Hotel
WLWT 5

Franklin County deputies rescue dozens of dogs from residence

SALT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ind. — Dozens of dogs were rescued Friday thanks to deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. Around 7 a.m., Franklin County Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 2100-block of Beacon Road in Salt Creek Township. According to officials, the search warrant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Is Columbus the corruption capital of a corrupt state? Mismanagement, no management, and corruption in the 2020s

As I continue my search for Columbus’ history and identity, I regularly rediscover the City’s and the city’s willful lack of the foundational elements for a modern city. I return to its absence of typical city reforms toward representative city government in the second half of the nineteenth century and its missing Progressive Era of the early 20th century: that’s capital P, unlike our present-day search for a 21st century progressivism. These are historical anomalies, unlike other cities of its age and size in Ohio and across the nation.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy