If you're looking to take a vacation, take a vacation to New York State's most underrated city. That perfect vacation destination could be hiding right here in plain site in the heart of New York's incredible Finger Lakes Region. Prevention Magazine put together a list of “The Most Underrated U.S. Cities to Visit in Every State.” It’s unclear exactly what criteria they used to pick the cities that appeared in the travel guide, simply saying these were cities that you may just drive through or fly over without thinking to stop and visit.

TRAVEL ・ 20 HOURS AGO