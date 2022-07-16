ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

White Woman Assaulted on MTA Bus in Woodhaven Saturday in Race-Filled Attack: NYPD

Queens Post
 3 days ago
A white woman was allegedly assaulted by three Black suspects while riding an MTA bus in Woodhaven on July 9, in what police are investigating as a bias attack (Photos NYPD and DOT)

A white woman was allegedly assaulted by three Black suspects while riding an MTA bus in Woodhaven last Saturday, in what police are investigating as a bias attack.

The victim, 57 was riding a Rockaway-bound Q53 bus near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard on July 9 when she was approached by three unidentified suspects at around 6:50 p.m., according to police.

One of the suspects then struck the woman in the head with an unidentified object causing her to bleed, police said.

Police say the group also hurled anti-white epithets at the woman during the confrontation.

“I hate white people…the way they talk,” one of the suspects allegedly said to the victim, according to the New York Daily News.

The assailants then fled the bus on foot when it stopped at Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard, police said.

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition, where she was treated for a laceration to her head.

Police say the incident is being investigated by the Hate Crimes Task Force.

It is unclear what sparked the attack.

Police released a video of the three suspects wanted for questioning.

