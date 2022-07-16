ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Stuart homicide suspect remains on the run after traffic crash in Fort Pierce

By Lamaur Stancil, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
STUART — Authorities searching for the suspected gunman in a Wednesday homicide tracked him in a vehicle in St. Lucie County Friday before he crashed and fled the scene.

Wednesday, Stuart police began investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-man in East Stuart. Stuart Fire Rescue took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

More crime news:Port St. Lucie police investigating fatal shooting of man found in car Wednesday night

More from Fort Pier:Violent Saturday in Fort Pierce: 1 person dead, 1 teen critically injured in shootings

Authorities gained a lead on the suspect and his vehicle Friday. Stuart Police Lt. Richard Shine said law enforcement made an attempt to pull the car over in St. Lucie County. But the car collided with a truck near the intersection of Edwards Road and McNeil Road in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and Fort Pierce police responded to the crash and searched for the homicide suspect, who escaped on foot, Shine said.

As of Saturday afternoon, the suspect was still at-large.

Anyone with information about the homicide suspect can call Stuart Police Detective Sgt. David Duran at 772-220-3925 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

Staff writer Mauricio La Plante contributed to this report.

Lamaur Stancil is the Treasure Coast regional economy reporter covering business and industries, including retail, tourism and hospitality. Contact him at 321-987-7179 or lamaur.stancil@tcpalm.com and follow him at Lamaur Stancil on Facebook and @TCPalmLStancil on Twitter.

Comments / 3

All.in
3d ago

What would be awesome is if the cops would idk out out a sketch of the guy, a photo, anything besides big gut and red shorts.

Reply(2)
3
 

