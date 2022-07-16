Florida ice cream company Big Olaf recalls its products following a listeria outbreak
By Shauneen Miranda
KVCR NEWS
3 days ago
A listeria outbreak in Big Olaf ice cream products that has sickened nearly two dozen people in 10 states forced the brand to recall all of its flavors and products this week, the Food and Drug Administration says. The outbreak resulted in one death, one fetal loss and 22...
A Florida pizza company is recalling over 10,000 pounds of frozen pizzas sold throughout the first seven months of 2022. The pepperoni pizzas were produced without federal inspection and the products contain several undeclared allergens like wheat, milk, and soybeans. Some of the pizzas were shipped without any ingredient labels or with the wrong labels.
Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said. It was not yet clear how many, if any, of the 12 structures lost as of Tuesday afternoon were residences or businesses, Forest Service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said. Meanwhile, crews continued to battle a wildfire that has burned at least 10 structures, five of them homes, around a lake in North Texas, authorities said.
