Justin Jefferson: 'After This Year I'll Be the Best Receiver in the NFL'

BOSTON -- When Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement in June, not everyone believed him. In fact, his girlfriend -- Camille Kostek -- counts herself among the skeptics. Speaking at a Sports Illustrated swimsuit event over the weekend, Kostek said that she honestly doesn't believe that Gronkowski is done with football. "I am an honest lady. And honestly, in my heart, I didn't feel like this one is a forever one," Kostek said of Gronkowski's retirement, per Sports Illustrated. "So, I think maybe he'll come back again."Kostek -- a former Patriots cheerleader who's been dating Gronkowski since 2005 -- took things a step further and said that Gronk and Tom Brady enjoy playing the retire/unretire game."I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired,'" she said.For now, though, the 33-year-old Gronkowski is retired. For sure. Subject to change.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO