Plaid, which is a leading open banking platform, has announced the addition of read-only support for several major crypto exchanges. According to a report by TechCrunch, Plaid had previously integrated with several large crypto exchanges (such as Coinbase and Robinhood) on an ad hoc basis. The addition of read-only support gives an indication that the company, valued at more than $13 billion following its last round of fundraising, views crypto as integral to its long-term growth.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO