Saint Louis, MO

Two people dead after car incidents overnight

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago
Photo credit Igor Vershinsky/iStock/Getty Images

Two serious incidents involving cars in the St. Louis area late Friday night.

St. Louis police are looking for a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run accident last night in south city. A man was struck and killed around 9:30 p.m. at South Grand and Juniata. The vehicle fled southbound on South Grand.

Then, a St. Louis man was seriously injured in an interstate crash last night in St. Louis County. The Highway Patrol says John Scott was riding a motorcycle too fast for conditions on northbound I-170 at St. Charles Rock Rd. shortly after 10:30 p.m. when he ran into the back of a truck.

Comments / 0

 

