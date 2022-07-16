ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP: Orlando woman hits, kills pedestrian in John Young Parkway crash

By Monivette Cordeiro
An Orlando woman hit and killed a pedestrian Friday night while driving on north John Young Parkway, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

The 34-year-old driver was traveling southbound in a 2003 Cadillac DeVille near Old Winter Garden Road in the center lane around 10:12 p.m., according to a report from FHP.

The pedestrian, who was trekking across the southbound lanes of John Young Parkway and not in a marked crosswalk, walked into the sedan’s path, FHP said.

The front right of the woman’s vehicle collided with the pedestrian, the agency said.

The pedestrian was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center and later pronounced deceased, according to the report. The driver, who was not injured, remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was not immediately identified by FHP.

“The medical examiner’s office will update FHP once they have positively identified the deceased,” the report said. “This crash remains under investigation.”

